The vessel was last known to have been operating close to the Port of Ness in the north of the island.

Port of Ness is a village on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Picture: Joana Kruse/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Rescuers are facing “very challenging” conditions as they continue to search for two lost fishermen and their boat off the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

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The vessel disappeared off the coast near Port of Ness on Tuesday night. The body of one of the three-man crew was recovered at 2.45am on Wednesday, but the remaining two men and the boat have yet to be found. Chief Inspector Ross McCartney, local area commander for Police Scotland in the Western Isles, said they are aware of the impact the incident will have on the local community. He said: “I would like to reassure people that considerable efforts are ongoing between ourselves and partners to locate the vessel and the two remaining unaccounted for crew members." Read more: Body of man recovered amid search for missing fishing vessel in Outer Hebrides Read more: Attacker guilty of murder after park assault left victim unable to receive crucial cancer treatment

HM Coastguard said an aircraft, two helicopters, six rescue teams and a local vessel have been involved in the search. Picture: Ashley Cooper pics/Alamy

He continued: “The families of all three men involved are being provided with specialist support as these searches continue. “We know that the local community will be keen to help in any way they can. However, conditions are very challenging and I would urge people not to put themselves at any risk. “Please do not attempt to carry out searches in areas which put you at risk of harm.” He added: “Instead, if you believe you may have any information which could assist emergency services then please call 101 quoting reference 3575 of 13 October. “A police presence will remain in the Port of Ness area and, if you have any concerns or information, then, I would urge you to speak to one of our officers.”

The vessel was last known to have been operating close to the Port of Ness in the north of the island. HM Coastguard said an aircraft, two helicopters, six rescue teams and a local vessel have been involved in the search. Additionally, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said its Lochinver all-weather lifeboat is present. The RNLI said Stornoway’s all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.42pm on Tuesday to search for the overdue fishing boat, and police were later alerted at 11.35pm. Formal identification of the deceased man has yet to take place, but the families of all three have been made aware and are receiving support from Police Scotland officers.

Councillor Kenneth Macleod, convenor of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (the Western Isles Council), said: “It is a very dark day for the communities affected by this tragedy. “We can’t even begin to comprehend what the families of the three fishermen are going through at this moment. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them. It is not easy for the teams out searching, with very strong gusts of wind and heavy rain. “We are very grateful for all those out searching in very challenging weather conditions.”