Resident doctors have called off 5 days of strikes which were due to start on Monday.

The walkout would have been the 16th since 2023 in a long-running dispute over pay and jobs, but has been called off.

The strikes were due to start at 7 AM on Monday 15 June, and would have run until 6:59 PM on Friday 19 June.

The plans to walkout were halted on Saturday evening "while members vote on a new offer covering jobs, pay and progression," according to the British Medical Association (BMA).

The BMA and the government had been in talks for days, right up until the strike was called off on Saturday.

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