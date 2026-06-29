The agreement will see strikes come to an end

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, protests earlier this year. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Resident doctors in England have voted to accept a Government pay deal, bringing ongoing strike action to an end.

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The pay offer is said to include more training jobs, alongside faster pay progression and the ability to cover out-of-pocket expenses, including exam fees. News of the agreement was released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Monday. Thousands of patients have seen operations and appointments cancelled in recent years amid a host of strike action. Around 53% of eligible British Medical Association members voted in favour in a referendum, it's been revealed, with the turnout around 57% - equivalent to 32,932 doctors. Read more: Rishi Sunak's parliamentary private secretary pleads guilty to betting on the date of the 2024 General Election Read more: Britain's Jack Draper pulls out of Wimbledon over injury

Resident doctors on the picket line outside Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Resident doctors across Northern Ireland are to take part in a 24-hour walkout over pay. Picture: Alamy

Following the announcement that resident doctors in England have voted to accept an offer from the Government, Health Secretary James Murray said: “This is very good news for resident doctors, patients and the NHS as a whole, allowing us to draw a line under the disruption of previous months and focus on getting on with the job of rebuilding our health service. “Because of this deal, resident doctors will benefit from a new pay structure, better career progression opportunities and a range of other improved conditions to support them as they rotate and train.

Health Secretary James Murray during an interview at Department of Health and Social Care in central London after the the British Medical Association (BMA) announced that resident doctors will go on strike for four days in June. Picture: Alamy