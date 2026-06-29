Resident doctors in England vote to accept Government pay deal
The agreement will see strikes come to an end
Resident doctors in England have voted to accept a Government pay deal, bringing ongoing strike action to an end.
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The pay offer is said to include more training jobs, alongside faster pay progression and the ability to cover out-of-pocket expenses, including exam fees.
News of the agreement was released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Monday.
Thousands of patients have seen operations and appointments cancelled in recent years amid a host of strike action.
Around 53% of eligible British Medical Association members voted in favour in a referendum, it's been revealed, with the turnout around 57% - equivalent to 32,932 doctors.
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Following the announcement that resident doctors in England have voted to accept an offer from the Government, Health Secretary James Murray said: “This is very good news for resident doctors, patients and the NHS as a whole, allowing us to draw a line under the disruption of previous months and focus on getting on with the job of rebuilding our health service.
“Because of this deal, resident doctors will benefit from a new pay structure, better career progression opportunities and a range of other improved conditions to support them as they rotate and train.
"Patients will be relieved that the NHS is entering a period of greater stability.
“But this is the beginning, not the end of the journey. I know there is much more to do, and I am determined to keep working constructively with resident doctors, all NHS staff, and the unions who represent them to improve their working lives and together build a health service that is fit for the future.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also welcomed the decision from the BMA to accept the government's pay deal.
He wrote on X: "Resident doctors have just agreed a deal with us to stop the strikes.
"This deal will see better pay progression, better career opportunities, and better working conditions for resident doctors.
"Together, we can get on with delivering for patients and cutting waiting lists."