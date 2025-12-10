The planned walk-out was due to begin on December 17

Resident Doctors were due to hold a five-day walk-out before Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Resident doctors in England will reconsider their pre-Christmas strike after receiving a new offer from the Government.

The British Medical Association union confirmed its members would be reconsidering the planned five-day action, due to start on December 18. The planned walkouts were to be staged over pay and working conditions. The BMA says the offer includes an increase in the number of specially training posts over the next three years - from 1,000 to 4,000 - with more to start in 2026. It also offers the prioritisation of UK graduates and will cover exam fees of mandatory Royal College exams. Read more: Wes Streeting brands doctors' Christmas walkout 'irresponsible' as he warns patients will be put at risk Read more: A&Es 'under siege' from hiccups, blocked noses and ingrown toenails as NHS bosses warn they're 'busier than ever'

The BMA said on Wednesday that it will conduct an online survey of members on if they believe the offer is sufficient to call off the strike action, which will close on December 15. The group's resident doctors committee chair Dr Jack Fletcher said: "This offer is the result of thousands of resident doctors showing that they are prepared to stand up for their profession and its future. "It should not have taken strike action, but make no mistake, it was strike action that got us this far. "We have forced the Government to recognise the scale of the problems and to respond with measures on training numbers and prioritisation. "However, this offer does not increase the overall number of doctors working in England and does nothing to restore pay for doctors, which remains well within the government's power to do."

When the resident doctors staged a strike last month, Health Secretary Wes Streeting hit out at and called the action "completely unnecessary" and described their union as "cartel-like." Mr Streeting told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "On pay, on specialty training places, on improvements to conditions, I have been working to address every single one of those issues. "These are not the conditions in which people go out on strike. Strike should be a last resort.