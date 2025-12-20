Resident doctors in Scotland have voted to go on strike in January – as their union called on the devolved government to present a "credible" pay offer.

With 92% voting in favour, strike dates have been set for 07:00 on Tuesday 13 January to 07:00 on Saturday 17 January 2026.

The union, BMA Scotland, had accused the government of backtracking on a commitment to restore pay to 2008 levels.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said he was disappointed by the result, adding that he had offered to meet the BMA Scotland chairman on Monday.

The union said it still believed a resolution could be found and had called for the Scottish government to get back to the negotiating table and present a "credible offer".

Resident doctors range from newly qualified doctors to those with up to 10 years experience and make up almost half of the medical workforce in Scotland.

Any strike in Scotland would be a major blow to the Scottish government's promise to end long waits for procedures and appointments by March 2026 and would put even more pressure on an overstretched NHS in an election year.

With 5,185 resident doctors in Scotland eligible to vote, turnout was 58% with a total of 3,008 votes cast.

Dr Chris Smith, chairman of the BMA resident doctors committee, said: "The result of this ballot shows that resident doctors in Scotland are united in anger over the Scottish government breaking the deal they agreed over pay just two years ago.

In 2023, resident doctors (then known as junior doctors) in Scotland agreed to a new pay deal, and to further talks in each year "to make credible progress on the path towards pay restoration", the union said.

BMA Scotland said in October that resident doctors were offered a 4.25% uplift for 2025/26, which it said broke the agreement with the Scottish government.

Dr Smith said the deal the Scottish government agreed to in 2023 was the only reason previous strike action had been avoided.

The Scottish health secretary said on Friday that he was "disappointed" in the vote, and offered to meet with Mr Smith for talks on Monday.

Neil Gray said the 4.25% uplift was "part of a two-year deal" and was "the same as accepted by nurses and other NHS staff".

"This means by 2027, we will have delivered a cumulative pay rise of 35% in four years," he added.