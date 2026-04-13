Resident doctors in England are returning to work today following a six-day walkout.

It comes after health officials said workers across the NHS “have responded heroically” to the disruption.

The walkout is part of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) long-running row with the Government over jobs and pay.

It was the 15th round of industrial action by resident doctors since 2023.

Prior to the latest strike, the BMA had rejected an offer from the Government which included a 4.9 per cent increase in average basic pay.

Speaking to LBC on Sunday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting urged resident doctors to come to the table to negotiate, stressing that he hasn't given up on a deal.

Read more: 'Stop pretending I can solve all your issues now', Streeting tells doctors union as he urges it to negotiate amid walkouts

Read more: Streeting ‘not given up hope’ of deal with resident doctors as strike action enters weekend