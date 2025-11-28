Resident doctors to vote on extending mandate for strike action
Wes Streeting said he was disappointed “to see the BMA threatening further strike action”
Resident doctors in England are to vote on extending their mandate for strikes for a further six months, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.
The union’s current mandate for industrial action runs out in January, but this could be extended to August 2026 if the ballot is successful.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was disappointed “to see the BMA threatening further strike action”, warning it harms patients, the health service and medics themselves.
He also urged the union to “get back around the table” with ministers to put an end to the dispute.
Dr Jack Fletcher, chairman of the BMA’s resident doctors’ committee, said: “A new mandate for strikes should not be necessary."
He continued: “We should have been able to put this dispute to bed months ago with a responsible deal on jobs and pay.
“It would have only taken a plan to gradually raise pay over a few years and some common-sense reforms to ensure job security so that doctors aren’t threatened with unemployment.
“Such a plan was perfectly within reach of this Government and we had hoped they would seize the chance to rebuild our medical workforce. Instead the Government waited until we announced industrial action before making an additional offer.
“So, here we are. We’re asking doctors to vote for the mandate for six months’ more industrial action.
“If they do, it should finally be clear to the Government that half-measures, delays and vague words will not cut it.
“They will have little choice but to finally make a genuine offer that can take strikes off the table for years to come.”
The last walkout by resident doctors took place from November 14 to 19.
The ballot to extend the strike mandate will run from December 8 until February 2.
Medics will be asked if they are prepared to take action over a lack of jobs and severe pay erosion, the BMA said.
Dr Fletcher said: “This has been a difficult period for everyone involved. Doctors want to be caring for patients, not standing on a picket line.
“Patients don’t want to see doctors struggling to find a job while they can’t even see a GP. No-one wants to see another six months of disruption to the NHS.
“But if that is what it takes to move the Government into making these reforms, then that is what must be done.”
Mr Streeting said: “It is disappointing to see the BMA threatening further unnecessary strike action which harms patients, the NHS and resident doctors themselves.
“After a 28.9% pay rise over the last three years and the highest pay awards across the whole public sector for the last two, resident doctors can see this is a Government that backs them.
“The Government made an offer that would improve the career progression and job opportunities of resident doctors, and lower the professional costs of being a doctor.
“The BMA rejected it without even putting it to their members. It is the BMA that is blocking a better deal for its members. Every round of strikes costs the NHS around £250 million, and means there is less funding available for frontline staff or better services for patients.
“Instead of indulging in more damaging strike action, the BMA should get back around the table and work with us to rebuild our NHS.”
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said health service leaders “will be incredibly disappointed” at the BMA’s decision to re-ballot its members.
“We know that strikes have had a major financial impact on the NHS already, with the last five-day walkout estimated to have cost a staggering £300 million,” she said.
“With these costs not included in the health service’s budgets, future strikes will force NHS leaders to make difficult choices, including reducing staff and patient services to try and balance the books.”