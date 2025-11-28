Wes Streeting said he was disappointed “to see the BMA threatening further strike action”

By Ella Bennett

Resident doctors in England are to vote on extending their mandate for strikes for a further six months, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

He continued: “We should have been able to put this dispute to bed months ago with a responsible deal on jobs and pay. “It would have only taken a plan to gradually raise pay over a few years and some common-sense reforms to ensure job security so that doctors aren’t threatened with unemployment. “Such a plan was perfectly within reach of this Government and we had hoped they would seize the chance to rebuild our medical workforce. Instead the Government waited until we announced industrial action before making an additional offer. “So, here we are. We’re asking doctors to vote for the mandate for six months’ more industrial action. “If they do, it should finally be clear to the Government that half-measures, delays and vague words will not cut it. “They will have little choice but to finally make a genuine offer that can take strikes off the table for years to come.” The last walkout by resident doctors took place from November 14 to 19. The ballot to extend the strike mandate will run from December 8 until February 2. Medics will be asked if they are prepared to take action over a lack of jobs and severe pay erosion, the BMA said. Dr Fletcher said: “This has been a difficult period for everyone involved. Doctors want to be caring for patients, not standing on a picket line. “Patients don’t want to see doctors struggling to find a job while they can’t even see a GP. No-one wants to see another six months of disruption to the NHS. “But if that is what it takes to move the Government into making these reforms, then that is what must be done.”

As resident doctors walk out again, @wesstreeting calls out the 'reprehensible and cartel-like behaviour' of their union. pic.twitter.com/AHAKm0WIL1 — LBC (@LBC) November 14, 2025