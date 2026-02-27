Capcom has done it again...

Resident Evil: Requiem. Picture: Capcom

By Henry Moore

Capcom set itself an almost impossible task with Resident Evil: Requiem - celebrate one of gaming’s most beloved franchises turning 30, make a game both new and old players can enjoy and combine two disparate styles of gameplay into one package.

And I’m glad to report that Resident Evil 9 is a masterclass in tension and catharsis, horror and action, and, at points, reaches heights only the best games in the series have before. Requiem, or RE9, follows Grace Ashcroft, a young and inexperienced FBI agent, as she investigates a series of inexplicable murders. As with most Resident Evil titles, this quickly descends into shambling zombies, mind-bending puzzles and survival horror mayhem. But Grace isn’t alone in RE9; series icon Leon S. Kennedy returns, quips, spinning kicks and all.

Over the course of RE9’s 10-14 hour runtime, you follow both characters as they explore a series of stunning and haunting locations to uncover the mysteries of Grace’s past. If you have played Resident Evil 7 or 8, you will know what to expect from Grace’s sections, which make up around half of the game. These segments are tense, often horrifying and filled with the survival horror tropes Resident Evil made famous. You will be exploring interconnected and winding locations filled with shambling zombies that can do serious damage in just a couple of hits, Like RE7 and 8, these sections also include masterful and genuinely terrifying, cat-and-mouse moments where Grace is tailed and hunted by grotesque monsters. These monster designs mark a high point in enemy and environmental design for the entire Resident Evil franchise and show Capcom working at a level you would expect from the masters of survival horror. Grace’s sections can be played in either first-person or third-person, but the game recommends opting for the first option. I found myself switching between the two throughout my playthrough. These segments, which often leave the player feeling totally powerless, wind up the tension until it's almost impossible, at least for me, to take. And just when you think Capcom may have pushed the survival elements a bit too far, the game switches to the legendary Leon. Leon’s sections play almost exactly like Resident Evil 4: Remake.

The visuals in RE9 are stunning. Picture: Capcom

While he might be a bit older, the wisecracking hero still has all the moves, and more, he did in the 2023 masterpiece. While Grace’s gameplay is a masterclass in building tension, Leon’s sections brilliantly release that tension with explosive action, brilliant encounter design and a decent amount of enemy variety. In a brilliant move, Leon often explores the same environments Grace did, just slightly later than the bumbling FBI agent. This means the game is truly able to emphasise just how different the two types of gameplay are here. One moment you are sneaking through a room as Grace, praying a single zombie doesn’t see you.

Grace is a fantastic character and a welcome addition to the RE franchise. Picture: Capcom