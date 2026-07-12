Residents are reported to have been evacuated as 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to a "serious" fire in Walthamstow, east London.

The blaze has affected one house, multiple gardens and sheds as well as a railway embankment, London Fire Brigade said.

People living near Vallentin Road and Shernhall Street are being advised to keep windows and doors shut due to a "significant amount of smoke".

Motorists are warned to avoid the area due to road closures, and the Weaver Overground railway line has been partially closed.

A rest centre has been set up for those affected.

Read More: Major incident declared over wildfire in north Wales - as villagers advised to evacuate

Read More: British couple found alive but badly burned in ravine as deadly wildfires sweep southern Spain