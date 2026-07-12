Residents evacuated as 125 firefighters called to 'serious' UK fire
A house and several gardens have been caught in the blaze, with people living nearby told to keep windows and doors closed due to a 'significant amount of smoke'.
Residents are reported to have been evacuated as 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to a "serious" fire in Walthamstow, east London.
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The blaze has affected one house, multiple gardens and sheds as well as a railway embankment, London Fire Brigade said.
People living near Vallentin Road and Shernhall Street are being advised to keep windows and doors shut due to a "significant amount of smoke".
Motorists are warned to avoid the area due to road closures, and the Weaver Overground railway line has been partially closed.
A rest centre has been set up for those affected.
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Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are responding to a fire near Vallentin Road in #Walthamstow.— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 12, 2026
The fire, which we've taken over 100 calls to, is producing a large amount of smoke. Those in the area are advised to keep windows closed at this time.
More to follow. https://t.co/KXJd3ldOv0 pic.twitter.com/5KCTwftpjY
Local MP Stella Creasy said there had been "an electrical fire on the train lines".
"We have got a major incident in Wood Street," she said. "There is a serious fire with a lot of roads and people being evacuated."
More than 100 calls were made to the fire service from around 6.30 pm on Sunday.
LFB said two rest centres have been set up for residents affected by the fire.
Ms Creasy urged people to avoid the Wood Street area and said anyone evacuated from their homes should go to St Mary's Welcome Centre.
This breaking news story is being updated, and more details will be published shortly.