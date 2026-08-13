Two people have been injured as dozens of firefighters are tackling a huge grassfire in Stourbridge.

Around sixty firefighters are on the scene tackling the blaze spreading through around Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane and Stourbridge Road.

Two people have been affected by the heat and smoke and a number of local rail services have been suspended due to the blaze.

A number of properties in the area are understood to be experiencing power issues.

Emergency services are re diverting resources from elsewhere to tackle the fire, while police and the ambulance service have been told to close nearby roads.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a "big bang" before flames begun tearing through trees in a residential area.

One resident said they were told by the fire service that at least "fifteen houses are now on fire".

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