Two injured as dozens of firefighters tackle extensive blaze in Stourbridge
One resident said that at least "fifteen houses" are on fire
Two people have been injured as dozens of firefighters are tackling a huge grassfire in Stourbridge.
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Around sixty firefighters are on the scene tackling the blaze spreading through around Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane and Stourbridge Road.
Two people have been affected by the heat and smoke and a number of local rail services have been suspended due to the blaze.
A number of properties in the area are understood to be experiencing power issues.
Emergency services are re diverting resources from elsewhere to tackle the fire, while police and the ambulance service have been told to close nearby roads.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing a "big bang" before flames begun tearing through trees in a residential area.
One resident said they were told by the fire service that at least "fifteen houses are now on fire".
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It's understood that several homes have been evacuated, with police reportedly moving towards the fire to get people out.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Fire Service said: Around 60 firefighters are tackling an extensive grass fire near Stourbridge golf course, in the Racecourse Lane area.
"Flames area spreading across roads in places. Please avoid the area.
"If smoke is affecting your home or workplace, keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.There are currently no reported casualties.
"We will provide further updates when available.
📢 #WMRNEW - Lineside fire Stourbridge.— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) August 13, 2026
🔴 As a result, all lines are blocked. Services will be cancelled.
ℹ️ Ticket acceptance is being requested and road transport is being ordered between Stourbridge Junction and Worcester.
West Midlands Railway said all lines are blocked and all services are cancelled due to the blaze.
It said tickets are being accepted on local buses from Birmingham to Stourbridge, Shirley and Solihull in both directions.
🚨 Incident on Norton Road, Stourbridge 🚨— West Midlands Ambulance Service #HelpUsHelpYou (@OFFICIALWMAS) August 13, 2026
Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Norton Road, Stourbridge, alongside colleagues from West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service.
Please avoid the area where possible and allow emergency services to respond… pic.twitter.com/4L5ntZkC9c