Footage on social media shows an orange fireball and a thick plume of black smoke.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Southend Road at 4.50pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A major incident was declared and residents evacuated after fertiliser exploded during a blaze which engulfed industrial units and a field in Essex.

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Fire crews were called to the blaze on Southend Road, between East Hanningfield and Rettendon, at 4.50pm on Friday, according to Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s website. A number of industrial units and a field caught alight, and while fire crews were on scene fertiliser inside one of the units exploded – which people across the county reported hearing and seeing, area manager Dave Bond said. Nearby residents have been evacuated while the fire is being extinguished and everyone at the scene is safe, he added. About 100 firefighters worked to tackle the fire, and some are expected to be at the scene overnight. Read more: Firefighters struggle to contain Madrid wildfires as blazes force 200,000 from homes across France and Spain Read more: Law student, 25, granted bail after 'extremely significant' car bomb intercepted near Irish border

Smoke seen in Sheerness after a huge explosion in Essex. Picture: Alamy

Smoke plumes could be seen billowing in the sky in photos and videos posted online, while some locals have said they heard explosions. Picture: Alamy

Mr Bond said: “This is a significant fire but we have it under control and there is no wider risk to members of the public. “A number of industrial units have caught alight as well as a field and crews have been working to prevent the fire spreading to nearby houses. “While on the scene, fertiliser inside one of the units exploded and residents across the county have reported hearing and feeling it. “This is why we declared a major incidents and I want to reassure our residents that there is no wider risk to the public at this time. “Everybody at the scene is safe, residents nearby have been evacuated while we put the fire out and Southend Road is currently closed to allow us more space to work safely. “We expect to be at the scene throughout the night. It is producing lots of smoke so we recommended keeping your windows and doors shut if you live nearby. “Roads will remain closed, please avoid the area and thanks for your patience.”

Seen in Galleywood, hopefully everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/U1Z18x9RhF — Mike (@CrappyGamer1992) July 24, 2026

A resident living near the industrial blaze said her home “completely shook” when the fire broke out. Debbie Thaxter, 63, who lives on East Hanningfield Road, said the blast sounded like a “sonic explosion”. "The whole house completely shook. The windows - I thought we were going to lose them,” she told the BBC. Ms Thaxter said she ran outside to see flames, while a neighbour was left distressed and crying. “It was really, really frightening,” she added. She said loft hatches had been blown open and plaster had fallen from her ceiling. Her home is also without power.

We’re currently at the scene of large industrial unit fire in Southend Road between East Hanningfield and Rettendon.



If you live or are travelling nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed.



Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/kgtIdCP0lv — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) July 24, 2026