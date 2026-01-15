Homes have been evacuated in two parts of Devon after separate unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered.

A major incident was declared by Devon & Cornwall Police, who have kept a 400m cordon around the Marina and nearby roads in place on Thursday.

Residents in Exmouth were moved into temporary accommodation on Wednesday after a German wartime device was dredged from the water in the Exmouth Marina.

A separate 100m cordon is also in place in the Millbay area of Plymouth after a 50kg German WW2 bomb was found in a building site on Wednesday afternoon.

Bomb disposal teams have been sent to both locations, and people have been told to avoid both areas until the operation is complete.

Police in Exmouth have warned of "significant impacts" to the town, with the evacuation zone including around 2,000 properties and affecting about 5,000 people.

Evacuated residents have been told they may need to remain away from their homes for a second night, after many spent the previous evening in local hotels and sports centres.

East Devon District Council leader Paul Arnott said: "I think it would be dishonest of me not to say there is another night of this, where people are going to have to be in temporary accommodation."

Andy Wood, director of place at East Devon District Council, says the bomb disposal team in Exmouth has confirmed the ordnance is a German WW2 bomb, but has yet to identify the type of fuse.

He added that the council will continue to issue updates to residents and businesses.