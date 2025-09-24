Residents evacuated after crime unit finds 'unexploded bombs' during property search
Residents were told to leave their homes and urged to stay away after a crime unit discovered unexploded bombs during a property search.
Locals in Olivers Mill in Morpeth, Northumberland, were hurried out of their homes after officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) found the devices this morning.
A cordon was set up and an explosive ordinance disposal team was sent out to the building - a former flour mill converted into apartments.
"A small number of properties in the area have been evacuated as a precaution," a spokesperson from the crime unit said.
Deputy leader of Northumberland County Council Richard Wearmouth said locals grew concerned about a "very prominent, very noticeable" police presence in the area.
"We've had a lot of people ask us what's going on," he said.
He added: "We offered Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre as a place for them to decamp to, although I understand the cordon has now been lifted.
"But we look forward to the police being a little more clear about what's gone on."
One worried local told Chronicle Live they simply received a knock on the door at 9.45am and, without explanation, were told they needed to leave their homes.
Another said: “They had one of those track robot things, but I didn’t see it go anywhere. I came out and asked if I should be worried.”
He added: “They [police] have been here all day. And I’ve just noticed people [forensics] going in with gloves on. But I’ve no idea what has gone on.”
Locals have since been allowed to return home after the crime unit safely disposed of the bombs.
A spokesperson for the NEROCU confirmed: "Residents are back in their homes, cordon has been stood down and devices safely taken away by Explosive Ordinance Disposal."