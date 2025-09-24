Residents were told to leave their homes and urged to stay away after a crime unit discovered unexploded bombs during a property search.

Locals in Olivers Mill in Morpeth, Northumberland, were hurried out of their homes after officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) found the devices this morning.

A cordon was set up and an explosive ordinance disposal team was sent out to the building - a former flour mill converted into apartments.

"A small number of properties in the area have been evacuated as a precaution," a spokesperson from the crime unit said.

Deputy leader of Northumberland County Council Richard Wearmouth said locals grew concerned about a "very prominent, very noticeable" police presence in the area.

"We've had a lot of people ask us what's going on," he said.

