Residents return home after unexploded WW2 device found beside Cornwall dock removed
Emergency services were called out after the 250lb American missile from World War II was found in Falmouth Docks.
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Residents have been able to return to their homes after an unexploded World War II device was removed.
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More than 300 homes were evacuated after the 250lb US-made device was found in water near Falmouth Docks in Cornwall on Monday.
The 750-metre cordon was lifted after military bomb disposal experts removed the device.
They will now dispose of it well out to sea in deep water.
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Councillor Thalia Marrington, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for public safety, said: “This is the news everyone wanted to hear. The device has been safely removed, the cordon has been lifted, and residents can now return to their homes.
“I want to thank the military specialists, emergency services, council teams, partner organisations and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to keep people safe and support those affected.
“I also want to thank residents and businesses for their patience, throughout what has been a worrying and disruptive time.”
Superintendent Ian Thompson, policing commander for West Cornwall, said: “We’d like to thank the Falmouth community for your patience during what we know has been a difficult few days.
“Safety of residents has always been the highest priority for police, Cornwall Council, the military and other partners.
“Working with our partners, we have today managed a large-scale evacuation involving some 336 households.
“Military bomb disposal experts have shown tremendous skill and bravery in making this ordnance safe.
“Staff from all agencies have played an important role in bringing this matter to a safe conclusion.”