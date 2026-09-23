Emergency services were called out after the 250lb American missile from World War II was found in Falmouth Docks.

A speedboat owner looks on as a dive team on board a rib moves the unexploded bomb into a new position for potential detonation. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Residents have been able to return to their homes after an unexploded World War II device was removed.

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More than 300 homes were evacuated after the 250lb US-made device was found in water near Falmouth Docks in Cornwall on Monday. The 750-metre cordon was lifted after military bomb disposal experts removed the device. They will now dispose of it well out to sea in deep water. Read more: Seaside residents evacuated after 250lb unexploded American World War II missile found beside Cornwall dock Read more: Fury as second migrant boat reaches Kent in two days without being intercepted: Home Secretary orders urgent review

A dive team on board a rib moves the unexploded bomb into a new position for potential detonation on September 23, 2026 in Falmouth. Picture: Getty

Councillor Thalia Marrington, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for public safety, said: “This is the news everyone wanted to hear. The device has been safely removed, the cordon has been lifted, and residents can now return to their homes. “I want to thank the military specialists, emergency services, council teams, partner organisations and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to keep people safe and support those affected. “I also want to thank residents and businesses for their patience, throughout what has been a worrying and disruptive time.”

Local Council workers maintain a road block near Falmouth Docks railway station. Picture: Getty