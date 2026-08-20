The attack has shaken the sense of security on what had previously been a quiet street, a resident told LBC.

Four homes and the garage of a fifth property have been targeted with oil, pink paint and spray paint on a housing estate in Rugby, Warwickshire. Picture: .

By Anna Harding

Residents have been left devastated after four homes and the garage of a fifth property were targeted with oil, pink paint and spray paint on a housing estate in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The damage was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday, 19 August, leaving residents facing a major clean-up operation. Jenna, who has lived on the cul-de-sac for 10 years, told LBC she woke up for work at around 04:45am and initially could not understand what she was seeing. “I thought I was half asleep and my car had gone mouldy. It was really weird. “Then I came down, opened the door, and there was just oil everywhere — all over my car, all over the garage, all over my house.” She said the affected homes had been “completely obliterated” with oil, paint and spray paint. Jenna said residents have tried jet washing, graffiti remover, soap and washing-up liquid, but much of the damage has not shifted. Read more: Jamie Bulger’s mother 'absolutely disgusted' after son’s grave vandalised for second time in weeks Read more: Birmingham residents slam 'ludicrous' motorbike fire show on city's dry fields - hours after wildfire alert

Jenna, who has lived on the cul-de-sac for 10 years, said she woke up for work at around 04:45am and initially could not understand what she was seeing. Picture: .

“We don’t want to ruin the property. One of the neighbours has paid for somebody to come in to do a laser treatment, but it’s taken the colour out of the bricks. “It’s ruining our properties over something we are clearly not involved in.” She said the attack had shaken the sense of security on what had previously been a quiet street. “I’ve been here 10 years. Nothing like this has ever happened before. “It’s not nice when you feel so safe somewhere, and we felt safe for a long time. Now it’s, ‘Are they going to come back? Are they going to do more damage?’ We just don’t know.”

Homes had been “completely obliterated” with oil, paint and spray paint - with the words 'brothel' written on a wall. Picture: .