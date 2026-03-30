Leaseholders have told LBC the block’s developer, who owns the building, owes over £800,000 in outstanding fees to authorities. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Residents “trapped” in a London apartment block are unable to sell their flats as they say the building’s freeholder is threatening to pass an almost £1 million debt on to them.

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Leaseholders in the modern east London apartment complex have told LBC the block’s developer, who owns the building, owes over £800,000 in outstanding fees to authorities. Until the debt is paid, there is a risk it could be transferred to them if the developer goes into insolvency, meaning mortgage lenders are refusing to support any sales in the building. Read more: London uni accused of 'P&O-style fire-and-rehirings' Read more: Councils told to use ‘one-stop-shop’ app to end ‘faff’ of paying for parking

Richard Bell, 38, has a one bed flat at 43 Upper Clapton Road in Hackney with his wife Anna and their two-year-old son. Picture: LBC

The leaseholders claim to be left powerless in a “feudal” system controlled by an absentee freeholder who refuses to pay their debts. Residents told LBC they have already wasted tens of thousands of pounds on solicitors’ fees attempting to sell their home, only for sales to fall through at the last minute. When one leaseholder confronted the developers about repaying the debt, they allegedly threatened to let the business ‘fold’ and transfer the responsibility to the building’s residents. Richard Bell, 38, has a one bed flat at 43 Upper Clapton Road in Hackney with his wife and their two-year-old son. The family of three share the same bed and say they barely have enough space to live. But when the pair tried to sell their home last year, their solicitors discovered the outstanding debt and the sale collapsed, meaning they had wasted £10k on fees. “When freeholders don’t pay their debts and nobody holds them accountable, leaseholders are left powerless and paying the price,” Mr Bell said. “We’re stuck in a one-bedroom flat with a toddler and no way out.” His wife, Anna, added: “It’s rage inducing. We have a two-year-old taking up increasing amounts of space, and he’s still sharing a bed with us.

The leaseholders claim to be left powerless in a “feudal” system controlled by an absentee freeholder who refuses to pay their debts. Picture: LBC

“I never thought that him having his own bedroom would be a luxury, but now it feels like a dream. “We would love to have a second child, but it’s impossible. I’m not getting any younger, and it’s putting a limit on my life and choices.” Alison Coggan lives in the building with her husband and told a similar story. “We want to start a family, but our life plans are on hold,” she said. “We’re stuck, we’re wasting money, and we just feel trapped in this building with debt hanging over it. “We bought our flat through a Help to Buy loan – and we wanted to sell up and pay it off, but we’re stuck paying the interest on that, and the solicitors fees are starting to rack up.” One resident described how they felt like they were stuck in a “feudal” system, while another added: “It’s an extractive arrangement where we’re treated as cash cows for ground rent by the freeholder, who’s left us trapped in unsellable homes and cost us thousands of pounds.” Mr Bell said Hackney Council, which is owed the money, had refused to rule out holding the building’s 17 leaseholders responsible for repaying the debt, which consists of standard fees developers must pay to help fund local infrastructure like schools, roads, and parks.

Mr Bell said Hackney Council, which is owed the money, had refused to rule out holding the building’s 17 leaseholders responsible for repaying the debt. Picture: LBC

By the end of 2025, the council was owed over £3.2 million in such charges, which had not been paid by developers in the previous seven years, according to internal figures seen by LBC. “Hackney Council has taken little action to pursue these debts, and they’ve not explained why, despite being asked directly,” he said. “They said they would launch an urgent investigation and then essentially went quiet for weeks. “Eventually we got a letter back that read as if it had been written by lawyers to minimise risk. “There was no recognition of the human impact in all of this. All we are asking for is a guarantee that they won't hold us liable for debt that has nothing to do with us.” A council spokesperson said it understood the residents’ frustrations and was working to recover the money as “quickly as possible”, which LBC understands may involve legal action against the developer. But a legal case could take years to resolve, with Mr Bell describing it as ‘cruel’ to leave residents in limbo. In emails seen by LBC, a council officer told Mr Bell that they had been in touch with Restoration Hackney’s director. But Mr Bell claimed that, when he spoke to the company director on the phone, he denied any knowledge of it. The director, French national Damien Jourquin, describes himself on social media as a “seasoned” and “award winning” property investor who has played a “pivotal role” in developing over 125 residential and commercial units across England.

LBC approached Mr Jourquin for comment and gave him several days to respond to the claims. Picture: LBC