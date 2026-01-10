It comes after the Met Office previously issued a fresh amber warning for snow in central and north-east Scotland

People walk in Main Street Alford as Aberdeenshire Council declared a "major incident" as snow continues on January 06, 2026 Alford. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) has met as the country faces a “multi-hazard” weekend of weather warnings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The group, attended by the First Minister and chaired by the Justice and Home Affairs Secretary, met on Saturday after the Met Office issued multiple weather warnings across Scotland for Sunday that extend into Monday. Joining the group were representatives from Sepa, the Met Office, Police Scotland, local authorities and other organisations. Justice and Home Affairs Secretary Angela Constance said: “At today’s SGoRR meeting the Met Office advised partners how we are facing a complicated multi-hazard event, affecting various parts of the country in different ways and at different times over Sunday and into Monday. “It involves various combinations of continued snowfall, milder conditions leading to snowmelt, and with heavy rain in some areas leading to a flooding risk from Sunday afternoon. “Given that complexity I was reassured to hear how partners remain stood up and are working tirelessly across the weekend to continue supporting communities and to respond as the conditions and the nature of the hazards change." Read more: Warnings for wind, rain and snow remain in place after Storm Goretti Read more: Man found dead after tree falls on caravan during Storm Goretti “I am grateful for the work of partners, from frontline responders and agencies to contractors, voluntary groups and individuals who have worked so hard to respond to the impacts of this prolonged period of heavy snowfall and other wintry weather.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance arrives in the chamber for the first FMQs of the year. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

She added: “The sustained nature of this weather event, and the different elements of it, are clearly very challenging for communities and responders alike, given the difficulties already caused by the weather since the start of the year. “As ever, I would encourage people to follow the advice for their local area provided by key agencies, online and on social media, including from the Met Office, Sepa and Police Scotland and to plan ahead for the coming days.” It comes after the Met Office previously issued a fresh amber warning for snow in central and north-east Scotland. The warning will come into place from approximately 3am to 2pm on Sunday with heavy snowfall expected. It has also announced another yellow warning for wind through much of the north and west of Scotland, which comes into force on Sunday at 9pm and will continue until midday on Monday. Wider yellow warnings for challenging weather conditions – including snow, rain, and ice – remain in place across the country for the remainder of the weekend into Monday. The forecasted conditions are expected to impact both road and rail networks as ScotRail said disruptions are “likely”.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “As a result of forecast severe weather in some parts of Scotland, it’s likely that there will be disruption to ScotRail services on some routes. “We may also see speed restrictions implemented across parts of the network meaning that some journeys may take longer than usual. “We would urge passengers to check their full journey before they travel using the ScotRail website, app, or our social media channels. “Our teams across Scotland will be working flat out to keep people moving where possible in difficult weather conditions. “We’re grateful to our customers for their understanding as this period of severe weather continues.” Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop is encouraging communities to consider their travel plans and to work from home where they can.

Workers clear snow from the pavements following heavy snowfall on January 07, 2026 in Aboyne. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images