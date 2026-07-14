‘Respect orders’ to stop offenders from terrorising town centres to launch in October
Any breach of the order would be a criminal offence, carrying an unlimited fine or a possible prison sentence
Police will be able to give out “respect orders” to offenders terrorising town centres from October as part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.
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Labelled a “modernised” antisocial behaviour order, or “ASBO”, the new orders were rolled out by the government to ban repeat offenders from causing trouble in town centres or to stop them from drinking in public.
Offenders could be instructed to take anger management courses, or go to rehabilitation treatment centres for drug and alcohol problems to address the root causes of their behaviour.
Any breach of the order would be a criminal offence, carrying an unlimited fine or a possible prison sentence.
The regulations needed to bring respect orders into force will be laid out by ministers on Wednesday and will be available to officers from October 26.
Policing minister Sarah Jones said: “Respect orders will ban perpetrators from the places they blight, force them to confront the causes of their behaviour and make breaching one a criminal offence with serious consequences, including prison.
“This sends a clear message that repeat offenders cannot be allowed to make life a misery for local communities any longer.”
Councils, social landlords and several other public authorities will also be able to apply for respect orders as well as police officers.
Brought in by the Crime and Policing Act 2026, respect orders were pledged by Labour’s 2024 election manifesto as part of the party’s promise to “return law and order to our streets”.