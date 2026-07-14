Police will be able to give out “respect orders” to offenders terrorising town centres from October as part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

Labelled a “modernised” antisocial behaviour order, or “ASBO”, the new orders were rolled out by the government to ban repeat offenders from causing trouble in town centres or to stop them from drinking in public.

Offenders could be instructed to take anger management courses, or go to rehabilitation treatment centres for drug and alcohol problems to address the root causes of their behaviour.

Any breach of the order would be a criminal offence, carrying an unlimited fine or a possible prison sentence.

The regulations needed to bring respect orders into force will be laid out by ministers on Wednesday and will be available to officers from October 26.