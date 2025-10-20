An Italian restaurant in north London that closed suddenly has posted a letter furiously blaming ‘indifferent neighbours’ for it going out of business.

Don Ciccio in Highgate shut its osteria and pizzeria last week, after being in business for six years.

The owner of the restaurant posted a scathing letter to customers online, stating they think it is the “sheer indifference of our neighbours” that led to its misfortune.

It says staff were forced to ‘endure the humiliation of entire evenings with an empty dining room."

The letter was written to the residents of Highgate and North London.

Read more: All the biggest websites that are not working after global outage

Read more: Labour-run council’s flag crackdown sees Remembrance Day poppy display axed

Titled ‘the farewell,’ it says: “Dear residents of Highgate, of the neighbouring villages, of North London, and of London in general,

“Don Ciccio – Osteria Italiana has closed today, exactly six years after its opening in October 2019.

“We have closed due to a lack of customers.

“It wasn’t enough to be Traveller’s Choice 2023 – 2024 – 2025 on Tripadvisor. “It wasn’t enough to be told we had one of the best pizzas in London. “It wasn’t enough to hold 4.7 stars on Google, with 700 reviews, for every one of those six years. “Nor to change our menu each season, roaming through the flavours of Italy.

“We are guests in this country, and as guests, we will not complain.”

The letter goes on to furiously take aim at the local community, telling residents: “To the community of Highgate and its neighbours —thank you for never supporting us, not even once.

“To those we served during lockdown, when we were the only restaurant open, thank you for never visiting us once the pandemic ended.

“To the Highgate Society — thank you for never replying to any of our proposals for collaboration.

“To those who lived a few doors away yet ordered delivery from somewhere else — thank you for your commitment to distance.

“We’ll simply say: addio.”

The restaurant had 192 positive reviews online but recent reviews were less favourable with one person lamenting slow service and small portion sizes.

Another complained in August of being charged for mineral water but being served tap in a ‘used sparking water container.’

Andrew Sulston, Chair of the Highgate Society told the Ham and High: "We are always very sorry when any local business closes.

"Because Highgate Society has no paid staff and all our activities are run by volunteers, we unfortunately cannot always follow up on all requests."

Figures released earlier this year show that the hospitality sector saw an average of two licensed venues closing permanently each day, with pressure from tax policies and rising employment costs largely to blame.