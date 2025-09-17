A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and arson following a restaurant fire in east London.

Six victims – three women and three men – were injured in the incident at Indian Aroma in Gants Hill, Ilford on August 22 at around 9pm.

Two of them – a man and a woman – remain in hospital with life-changing injuries.

Following an arrest made on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with six counts of attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Barkingside Juvenile Court today.