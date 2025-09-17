Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder and arson following restaurant fire
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and arson following a restaurant fire in east London.
Listen to this article
Six victims – three women and three men – were injured in the incident at Indian Aroma in Gants Hill, Ilford on August 22 at around 9pm.
Two of them – a man and a woman – remain in hospital with life-changing injuries.
Following an arrest made on Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with six counts of attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon.
He will appear at Barkingside Juvenile Court today.
Read more: Man arrested after rape of Sikh woman in 'brutal racist sexual attack' released on bail
Read more: Human remains found in search for missing toddler
Another boy of the same age has previously been charged over the fire.
A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on Sunday, 24 August.
He was later released on bail.
Enquiries into the incident are continuing as anyone with information is urged to come forward.
Part of the ground floor was damaged by the blaze fire, the London Fire Brigade previously said.