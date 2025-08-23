Five people rescued and taken to hospital after Ilford restaurant fire. Picture: Google maps

By Poppy Jacobs

Five people have been rushed to hospital, including three who are in a life-threatening condition, as police investigate a suspected arson attack at a restaurant in Ilford, East London.

Paramedics and firefighters were alerted to the incident on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill at about 9pm on Friday, August 22. Five people were rescued from the restaurant and taken to hospital, while nine others were able to escape beforehand, according to the London Fire Brigade. Part of the ground floor was damaged as a result of the blaze. T he cause of the fire is being investigated by firefighters and the Metropolitan Police. No arrests have been made at this stage. Read more: Human remains ‘believed to be of children’ found by builders working on property Read more: Protests and counter protests to be held outside asylum hotels across UK

London Fire Brigade were called to the fire on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill at about 9pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Central Specialist Crime North unit said: “We understand this incident will cause concern within the community. My team of specialist detectives are working at speed to piece the incident together. “Locals can expect to see a large police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, please speak to those officers on the ground.” Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, who is also Health Secretary, posted on X about the incident, saying: “Huge thanks to @‌metpoliceuk @londonfire @‌Ldn_Ambulance for their response to a serious incident on Gants Hill/Woodford Avenue this evening. “Please avoid the area for now. Further updates will follow from @‌RedbridgeLive and emergency services.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.04pm yesterday to reports of a fire on Woodford Avenue, Ilford. "We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. "We treated five people for burns and smoke inhalation. We took two patients to a major trauma centre and three others to local hospitals."

