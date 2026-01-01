Sir Ernest Shackleton, one of Britain’s most renowned explorers, lost his ship the Endurance after it was crushed by ice in 1915 during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition

A team of carpenters are working to restore the remote wooden villa where Sir Ernest Shackleton planned a heroic rescue of his crew, who were stranded after their ship sank in the Antarctic. Picture: South Georgia Heritage Trust/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A team of carpenters are working to restore the remote wooden villa where Sir Ernest Shackleton planned a heroic rescue of his crew, who were stranded after their ship sank in the Antarctic.

Shackleton, one of Britain's most renowned explorers, lost his ship the Endurance after it was crushed by ice in 1915 during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. He took his crew on two lifeboats to remote Elephant Island, and from there took five of them on an 800-mile journey to South Georgia, across the Southern Ocean, to seek help at a whalers' station at Stromness. He left 22 colleagues behind. All the crew survived, but an attempt to return to Elephant Island in a whalers' ship was hindered by ice, and Shackleton was taken to the Falkland Islands, which had a telegram connection. The historic buildings at the whaling station in Stromness were built in about 1906 by Norwegian carpenters, but had fallen into disrepair since the 1960s, until the South Georgia Heritage Trust raised more than £2 million for their restoration.

The Stromness Manager's Villa restoration team pictured in front of the Villa. Picture: South Georgia Heritage Trust/PA Wire

A team of four Norwegian carpenters, with colleagues from Britain including a doctor, asbestos specialists and team leader Richard Hall, who previously worked in Antarctica, arrived in early November after a five-day boat journey. Mr Hall, 44, first visited in 2022 to conduct a feasibility study, and he described South Georgia as his “favourite place in the world”. He said the team of specialists had been working up to 12 hours a day, when weather permitted, to rebuild the Shackleton Villa, which was the home of the whaling station’s manager and where Shackleton planned his rescue mission. The project is expected to conclude in February and the team will then spend about a week travelling by boat to the Falklands Islands, before flying back to RAF Brize Norton. During the day, they are working on shore with battery-powered tools, but they spend each night on a support vessel described as a floating hotel.

Sola arriving at King Edward Point on South Georgia island. Picture: South Georgia Heritage Trust/PA Wire