Restore Britain has announced businesswoman Rebecca Shepherd as its candidate for the Makerfield by-election, where she is seeking to upset Labour's stranglehold on the seat.

The right-wing party, launched by MP and Reform UK exile Rupert Lowe, has become one of the first to announce a runner for the Greater Manchester vote.

Labour is still to choose who it will stand to replace MP Josh Simons, who has stood down to allow Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to try and win a seat in the Commons, with an eye on party leadership.

A date for the election is yet to be formalised, although June 18 has been mooted.

Labour has held the seat since 1983 but will need to fend off interest from Reform as well as the Conservative, Liberal Democrat, and Green Party candidates who are yet to be put on the ballot paper.

Howling Laud Hope of the Monster Raving Looney Party is the other candidate to have declared so far.

Restore Britain has only one MP, Mr Lowe, and 21 councillors. The outfit was founded in opposition to Reform UK policies, with Mr Lowe having left, despite winning his Great Yarmouth seat for Nigel Farage's party in 2024.

Mr Lowe said of his candidate: "Rebecca has spent most of her adult life living and working in the Wigan borough, where she has built and run her own small business.

"Through that experience, she understands first-hand the pressures facing local businesses and working people across the community."

Mr Burnham might step down as mayor if he wins the seat, with Gary Neville being tipped to take over.