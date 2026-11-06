Restore Councillor says Russell Brand is a victim of 'two-tier justice', adding he was targeted for speaking out against Covid and finding Jesus
Councillor Owain Clatworthy claimed that the verdict, delivered at the Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, was an example of “two-tier” justice.
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A Restore councillor has accused the British justice system of "corruption" and "two-tier justice" after Russell Brand was found guilty for sexual offences on Thursday.
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Councillor Owain Clatworthy claimed that the guilty verdict, delivered at the Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, was an example of “two-tier” justice.
Writing on X, he said: “How can anyone trust this corrupt TWO-TIER British justice system?￼
“Russell Brand was just found guilty after years of media attacks and a full on witch hunt. Funny how the real pressure only kicked off once he questioned the elites, rejected the COVID narrative, and publicly found Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
"They dug up old claims from decades ago, when he was living a very different life, and turned it into a show trial to silence a man who got off the establishment script and started speaking truth," he went on.
Read more: 'You f***ed it': Russell Brand's barrister goes on furious tirade against journalist outside court
Read more: Russell Brand could be hit with new charges including rape of teenage girl
Two-tier justice is the claim that white people are treated more harshly than ethnic minorities, and is typically a right-wing political talking point.
Clatworthy claimed two-tier justice is “real” and is why “people have zero trust in these institutions”.
He signed off: “Stay strong, Russell.”
In an additional post posted later on Thursday evening, he claimed that if Russell Brand “had been a Muslim or an illegal migrant invader, the same people screaming for his head right now would be calling the charges “Islamophobic,” demanding the case be dropped, and accusing anyone who noticed of racism,”
“We all know how this works. Two-tier justice isn’t a theory, it’s the operating system,” he added.
How can anyone trust this corrupt TWO-TIER British justice system?￼— Cllr Owain Clatworthy (@OwainClatworthy) November 5, 2026
Russell Brand was just found guilty after years of media attacks and a full on witch hunt. Funny how the real pressure only kicked off once he questioned the elites, rejected the COVID narrative, and publicly…
On Thursday, the actor and comedian was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career and spent his first night in jail.
He was taken to the cells in a Serco van and is believed to be currently being held at either Belmarsh, a category A prison for the most serious offenders, or Wandsworth, a category B prison.
It is reported he is being monitored around the clock and is being kept away from other inmates.
According to the Sun he was offered a bible and asked questions about his state of mind and his religious beliefs. Today he will be assessed by a nurse and a wellbeing specialist, the Sun reports.
A source told the paper he is likely to be "moved somewhere that specialises in sex offenders where he is out of harm's way."
The 51-year-old preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star.
At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours.
He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.
It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings.
His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women.
The trial heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop.
During sentencing remarks, the judge told Brand the verdicts would carry a “significant custodial term”.
Mr Justice Bennathan said: “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape.
“The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.”
Brand's plea for bail to be given over the weekend as an “act of humanity” so that he could say goodbye to his children was rejected by the judge, who believed he would flee instead of returning to court.