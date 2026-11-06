Councillor Owain Clatworthy claimed that the verdict, delivered at the Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, was an example of “two-tier” justice.

By Georgia Bell

A Restore councillor has accused the British justice system of "corruption" and "two-tier justice" after Russell Brand was found guilty for sexual offences on Thursday.

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Councillor Owain Clatworthy claimed that the guilty verdict, delivered at the Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, was an example of “two-tier” justice. Writing on X, he said: “How can anyone trust this corrupt TWO-TIER British justice system?￼ “Russell Brand was just found guilty after years of media attacks and a full on witch hunt. Funny how the real pressure only kicked off once he questioned the elites, rejected the COVID narrative, and publicly found Jesus as his Lord and Savior. "They dug up old claims from decades ago, when he was living a very different life, and turned it into a show trial to silence a man who got off the establishment script and started speaking truth," he went on. Read more: 'You f***ed it': Russell Brand's barrister goes on furious tirade against journalist outside court Read more: Russell Brand could be hit with new charges including rape of teenage girl

On Thursday, the actor and comedian was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career. Picture: Getty

Two-tier justice is the claim that white people are treated more harshly than ethnic minorities, and is typically a right-wing political talking point. Clatworthy claimed two-tier justice is “real” and is why “people have zero trust in these institutions”. He signed off: “Stay strong, Russell.” In an additional post posted later on Thursday evening, he claimed that if Russell Brand “had been a Muslim or an illegal migrant invader, the same people screaming for his head right now would be calling the charges “Islamophobic,” demanding the case be dropped, and accusing anyone who noticed of racism,” “We all know how this works. Two-tier justice isn’t a theory, it’s the operating system,” he added.

How can anyone trust this corrupt TWO-TIER British justice system?￼



Russell Brand was just found guilty after years of media attacks and a full on witch hunt. Funny how the real pressure only kicked off once he questioned the elites, rejected the COVID narrative, and publicly… — Cllr Owain Clatworthy (@OwainClatworthy) November 5, 2026

On Thursday, the actor and comedian was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career and spent his first night in jail. He was taken to the cells in a Serco van and is believed to be currently being held at either Belmarsh, a category A prison for the most serious offenders, or Wandsworth, a category B prison. It is reported he is being monitored around the clock and is being kept away from other inmates. According to the Sun he was offered a bible and asked questions about his state of mind and his religious beliefs. Today he will be assessed by a nurse and a wellbeing specialist, the Sun reports.

A source told the paper he is likely to be "moved somewhere that specialises in sex offenders where he is out of harm's way." The 51-year-old preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star. At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours. He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings.

Brand is facing years in prison after being found guilty at at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: James Manning/Press Association

A summary of the counts Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Count one: Rape, Labour Party conference, 1999 NOT GUILTY Count two: Attempted Indecent Assault, MTV, 2001 NOT GUILTY Count three: Sexual Assault, Soho, 2004 GUILTY Count four: Oral Rape, Soho, 2004 NOT GUILTY Count five: Sexual Assault, Radio, 2005 GUILTY Count six: Anal Rape, Hammersmith, 2009 GUILTY Count seven: Sexual Assault, Channel 4, 2009 GUILTY

Brand pictured at the height of his fame in 2006. Picture: Alamy