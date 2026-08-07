Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe has declined to say whether he considers King Charles to be a "white Briton".

Asked three times in an interview whether he thought the monarch classified as a White Briton, he declined to answer and said that it would be "splitting hairs".

Mr Lowe had cited a report by Reform candidate Matt Goodwin, and went onto say that the UK would be majority non-white British by the year 2063.

But by the report's definition of white British, King Charles would not classify as his father, Prince Philip, was born in Greece and came to the UK when be was a child.

Mr Lowe said: “Well, many people have different interpretations of that, we can split hairs.

"The experience of what we’re talking about is quite clear and I think most British people, if you speak to them, would agree.

“It is a fact that, by 2063, white British people will be a minority on current trends. I don’t think anyone disputes that.”

During the interview, Mr Lowe renewed his offer to work with Reform, the party he left in 2024 after becoming its MP for Great Yarmouth.

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