Study finds that women who avoided eating four hours before going to bed improved their memory and problem-solving skills

People who had spent longer periods not eating performed better on cognitive tests. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Eating for just a nine-hour window and having no food for four hours before going to bed could reduce the risk of dementia, a new study has suggested.

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A small trial of overweight or obese women showed an improvement in memory and problem-solving skills among those limiting the amount of time they could eat, compared with those who spread out their meals over a longer period. Researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey studied 47 women, aged 50 to 79, who were on a diet. If confirmed in larger studies, it could help people protect their cognitive abilities. The women were asked to reduce their calorie intake by 500 calories per day, with half also asked to only eat between 10 am and 6 pm each day, to have a longer period of fasting. Read More: Burnham’s ‘sadness’ as dad’s dementia means he does not know his son will be PM Read More: Structured exercise and diet ‘boosts memory in those with dementia risk’

After six months, both groups had similar weight loss of about 7kg (15lbs), but those who had spent longer periods not eating performed better on spatial planning and problem-solving tests. They also seemed to make fewer errors on memory and learning tests, although on multitasking and reaction time tests performance was the same. The report authors say it suggests it “may be possible to reduce your risk of dementia by eating during fewer hours of the day”. The findings are being presented at Nutrition 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Maryland. Professor Sue Shapses, a nutritional scientist at Rutgers University and the study’s principal investigator, pointed out that losing weight alone can help slow cognitive decline in older age, but there may be “modest...additional benefits” for people who do not eat outside an eight- to nine-hour window, and stop eating four hours before going to sleep.

Losing weight alone can help slow cognitive decline in older age. Picture: Alamy