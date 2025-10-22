The study included 40,063 people exposed to sugar rationing, which lasted from 1940 to 1953.

People were less likely to suffer conditions such as heart attack, heart failure and stroke if they restricted sugar early in life, researchers found.

By Jacob Paul

Restricting sugar in the first two years of life has lasting benefits for the heart into adulthood, research suggests.

Experts found that people were less likely to suffer conditions such as heart attack, heart failure and stroke if they had little sugar in early childhood and if their mothers had little sugar in pregnancy. Writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), researchers examined data from wartime sugar rationing in the UK. The team looked at data from 63,433 people from the UK Biobank born between October 1951 and March 1956 with no history of heart disease. The study included 40,063 people exposed to sugar rationing, which lasted from 1940 to 1953, and 23,370 who were not. Read more: Experts back ketamine for depression, but call for more research on other drugs Read more: Antidepressants linked to weight change highlighted in study

There was a link between longer exposure to sugar rationing and progressively lower heart risks, partly due to less diabetes and lower blood pressure.