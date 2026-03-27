Pay in retail and hospitality firms has increased by an “unprecedented” 18% in the past year, according to research.

At the same time, employment growth in the sector has fallen by just over 1%, said payroll software firm Employment Hero.

The increase in pay has happened ahead of higher national minimum wage rates from April, said the report, based on a survey of more than 400 businesses.

While wages are rising in the short term, job opportunities are becoming more limited, the study indicated.

The report said the 18% increase was unprecedented.

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