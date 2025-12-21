As if by magic, shops and supermarkets are once again decked out with festive cheer.

For shoppers, it’s a reminder that the most wonderful time of the year is upon us. But for retail workers, it can herald stress, isolation, and rising abuse.

Shop assistants are a critical, yet under-appreciated part of the festive season. They were essential during the pandemic, and our main source of connection during lockdown.

And since then, they are operating in ever-tighter staffing and pay conditions, whilst the number of self-checkouts has risen by more than 45 per cent, meaning that, increasingly, they’re only spoken to when something is wrong.

These conditions fuel a troubling reality: the growing abuse retail workers face.

This year, the UK has experienced the highest levels of retail worker mistreatment ever recorded. The British Retail Consortium’s latest Retail Crime Survey found violence and abuse in stores has risen over 50 per cent in a single year, to more than 2,000 incidents a day. The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) reports that 71 per cent of retail workers faced verbal abuse in the last year.

Incidents also spike over Christmas when long lists, busy stores, and pressure to get everything right cause tempers to fray.

This is a national emergency hiding in plain sight.

Retailers and unions are sounding the alarm. The BRC’s ‘ShopKind’ campaign promotes respect towards shopworkers, and USDAW’s ‘Respect’ movement offers vital peer support. But campaigns can’t do this alone.

We can build belonging for retail workers through everyday choices. The message of Christmas is rooted in hospitality, gratitude, and peace – and the people who put food on our tables and gifts under our trees deserve to feel that spirit.

Our Belonging Barometer shows that human connection helps us and businesses flourish. We found that 48 per cent of UK adults are more likely to return to a shop if a person serves them, and 44 per cent if they engage in conversation beyond the shop. Strongest support came from the most vulnerable among us – older women and people with disabilities.

Some supermarkets are recognising this. Morrisons recently trialled “Talking Tills”, offering customers more time for conversation at the checkout. A smile as the turkey goes through the checkout beats a beep!

So, what does “sharing the cheer” look like in practice?

It starts with micro-kindness in store and remembering even the smallest gestures can make someone’s day. Look for a product a little longer before asking, be patient in line, chat at the checkout. This shouldn’t be limited to Christmas, but practised year-round.

Let workers know they don’t have to face difficult moments alone. USDAW advises alerting other staff and, if safe, speaking up if you see mistreatment.

Outside of the shop floor, support calls for tougher enforcement and better store safety, and shop with retailers who prioritise staff welfare.

Let’s ensure the joy of Christmas is shared with the people who make it possible. And, of course, don’t forget to return the trolley.

____________________

Kim Samuel is Founder of the Belonging Forum.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk