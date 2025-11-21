Experts said concern around the Budget and the wait for Black Friday were the driving factors

Retail sales fell unexpectedly last month for the first time since May in the latest sign of consumer caution ahead of the Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

UK retailers saw an unexpected slump in business across October as shoppers "brace for difficult news" ahead of the Budget.

Released figures show the volume of sales fell by 1.1 per cent last month, which represents the first month-on-month fall since May. The industry saw a 0.7 per cent boost in September, and economists forecasted an unchanged picture for last month. In the three months to October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales lifted 1.1 per cent compared with the previous three months.

Rachel Reeves will deliver the Budget on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

But the recent drop shows a raft of retailers reporting that shopper spending has pulled back due to uncertainty over the upcoming Budget, including high street stalwart Marks & Spencer. Separate figures released by GfK on Friday showed consumer confidence has fallen across all measures this month as it said the public is "bracing for difficult news" in the Budget. The ONS said that retailers were also seeing some spending held back in October ahead of this month’s Black Friday promotions.