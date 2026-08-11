More than 90% of the sun will be obscured by the moon between 6.17pm and 8.06pm on August 12

Major retailers have sold out of solar eclipse glasses . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Major retailers have sold out of solar eclipse glasses as customers travelled for miles to get their hands on a pair ahead of the best solar eclipse since the last century.

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Officials in Exmoor National Park, in north Devon, told the Press Association they have seen “large numbers” of people coming to see the eclipse there. Picture: Alamy

Mr Raza, who owns the AM2PM store, said: “On Sunday we had people coming from Surrey, Southend-on-Sea, yesterday night a lady came from Southampton, and loads of people have come from Birmingham as well. We’re too busy. “Today I already sold 6,000 pairs. At 2.30am we had a delivery from Spain and by 9.30am we sold out everything.” More than 90% of the sun will be obscured by the moon between 6.17pm and 8.06pm on August 12 – the most it has been blocked in the UK since the total eclipse in 1999. In the UK, Devon, Cornwall and the westernmost parts of Pembrokeshire in Wales are set to see the eclipse at its fullest, with a range of 94% to 96% of the sun obscured by the moon.

More than 90% of the sun will be obscured by the moon between 6.17pm and 8.06pm on August 12 – the most it has been blocked in the UK since the total eclipse in 1999. Picture: Getty

Officials in Exmoor National Park, in north Devon, told the Press Association they have seen “large numbers” of people coming to see the eclipse there. The park is an international dark sky reserve and a spokesperson for the park said that they “couldn’t keep up with demand” for eclipse glasses. They said: “We got to a point where we couldn’t get any more from our supplier in time and we don’t need them again, not until 2081. “As a national park centre, we’ve seen an increase in visitors specifically to our centre looking for those glasses and to ask us where would be the best places to go and look at it.

“We advise people to go up to high moorlands or coastal headlands, or Dunkery Beacon, the highest point on Exmoor, because you get an elevated view across to the west. “We’ve sold over 300 pairs of glasses but we could’ve sold that twice over.” Exmoor will also host a now sold-out guided walk from the Hunters Inn pub where participants will watch from Highveer Point. In South Downs National Park, at least five astronomy groups are holding events, with the eclipse followed by the yearly perseid meteor shower.

In the UK, Devon, Cornwall and the westernmost parts of Pembrokeshire in Wales are set to see the eclipse at its fullest, with a range of 94% to 96% of the sun obscured by the moon. Picture: Getty

The Met Office said weather conditions in most of the country will be “more or less perfect” for eclipse viewing. A spokesperson told the Press Association: “With clear skies forecast across much of the UK, conditions should be more or less perfect for many to experience the partial solar eclipse.“ The north and west of the country are most likely to struggle with cloud cover when viewing the eclipse on Wednesday evening, particularly across Northern Ireland and western Scotland. “The rest of Scotland and northern England may also see a good deal of high-level cloud, making skies rather hazy. The best opportunities for viewing the eclipse are likely to be south of a line from Aberystwyth to Lincoln.”

A planetarium astronomer at the observatory told the Press Association that the glasses were important for viewing the eclipse safely and that sunglasses are insufficient. Imo Bell said solar telescopes – such as the ones available at the observatory’s soldout watch-along event – or holed household objects like colanders were good ways to watch the eclipse, but eclipse glasses are preferable. She said: “You can use solar eclipse glasses, which are very, very different from sunglasses – they block out so much light that you can’t see anything through them except the sun, because that’s how much light they need to block for the damaging light of the sun to be safe to view. “And if all else fails, you can project the image of the eclipse using a household item like a colander which has lots of holes in – point the colander towards the Sun with your back facing it, and in the shadow of the colander you’ll be able to see the eclipse in the holes, which is really cool.”