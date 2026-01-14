A retired British couple died while scuba diving in the Maldives during their Christmas holiday.

An inquest will be heard at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on January 30.

The couple did not have any children but that their next of kin, a niece living near Manchester, has been informed.

They are believed to have had an ­“accident” while scuba diving in the sea. Photographs posted by the couple on social media demonstrate that they were experienced scuba divers.

A spokesman for Stubbs and Hope funeral directors, near their Chesterfield home, announced their deaths. They said that Ms Richmond died on Dec 19 and her husband died in hospital three days later. There are no suspicious circumstances.

A post on the funeral director’s website said: “Elaine and Malcolm Richmond of Inkersall have tragically passed away just days apart at Christmas.

“All who knew them are welcome to attend (the funeral) and celebrate their lives.

“Any donations received will be given to Ashgate Hospice.”

A tribute post on a Facebook group called Maldives Holidaymakers said: “With deepest regret and sadness, we would like to inform you that two of our dearest members of the Ellaidhoo group Elaine and Malcom Richmond sadly passed away whilst on the Maldives over the Christmas holiday period.

“They were members of Maldives Holidaymakers and they were known to a lot of members but they regularly visited Ellaidhoo.

“Elaine and Malcolm visited Ellaidhoo over 60 times, three times in 2025, and in addition had been going to the island for the last 17 years at Christmas.

“They will be sadly missed by family and the many friends that they made over their many visits.

“They were very popular with all the staff they had made friends with and will be sorely missed.”

