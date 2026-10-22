Retired decorator becomes millionaire after Pokémon cards sold at auction
Auction house Ewbank's said the sale had been their most successful in more than 30 years
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A retiree from Woking has become a millionaire after his collection of Pokémon cards fetched £1.56 million at auction.
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The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he had no idea his cards were worth anything until he read a newspaper article about a single card selling for more than £6,000.
The retired decorator found he had multiple Pokémon cards of the same type which had been in his attic for 15 years.
They were auctioned off at Ewbank's on Wednesday for £1.56m, in what the Surrey auction house claimed was the UK's most valuable trading cards auction ever.
The collection was initially valued at £250,000 but soared past the guide price after YouTubers, collectors and investors bid up to £100,000 for a single lot.
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The man said he had purchased several complete sets on eBay in the 1990s when his son started collecting and trading the cards while at school.
The 42 cards, filed into bespoke Pokémon binders, were presented mint condition and came to auction as new after being stored in the attic for more than a decade.
The man said: "He had his own cards, but he never got to touch these. I know people always talk about finding treasure in the attic, but in my case that is literally true. I had no idea what I had until the team at Ewbank’s explained it to me."
Head of Trading Cards at Ewbank’s, James Spooner said: "When we saw what he had – all in mint condition – we couldn’t believe it, or the fact that he had no idea what they were worth.”
"When we then discovered that he had 42 such sets, our jaws hit the floor. We got to sell 41 of them, and he kept one."
The auction house said the sale had been their most successful in more than 30 years.
The top lot was the Legendary Collection Complete Master Set, including a Charizard card in near-perfect condition, which was pitched at £15,000-£20,000 but went for £100,000.
Andrew Ewbank, who runs the business and conducted the sale himself, said: "The buzz was incredible, especially because the collectors could not believe how good this collection was – extensive, untouched, complete, and with just about every rarity you could hope for."