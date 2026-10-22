Auction house Ewbank's said the sale had been their most successful in more than 30 years

Head of Ewbank’s Auctioneers, Andrew Ewbank, left, and Head of Trading Cards, James Spooner. Picture: Ewbank's

By Issy Clarke

A retiree from Woking has become a millionaire after his collection of Pokémon cards fetched £1.56 million at auction.

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The collection was initially valued at £250,000 but soared past the guide price after YouTubers, collectors and investors bid up to £100,000 for a single lot. Picture: Ewbank's

The man said he had purchased several complete sets on eBay in the 1990s when his son started collecting and trading the cards while at school. The 42 cards, filed into bespoke Pokémon binders, were presented mint condition and came to auction as new after being stored in the attic for more than a decade. The man said: "He had his own cards, but he never got to touch these. I know people always talk about finding treasure in the attic, but in my case that is literally true. I had no idea what I had until the team at Ewbank’s explained it to me." Head of Trading Cards at Ewbank’s, James Spooner said: "When we saw what he had – all in mint condition – we couldn’t believe it, or the fact that he had no idea what they were worth.”

The 42 cards, filed into bespoke Pokemon binders, were presented mint condition. Picture: Ewbank's