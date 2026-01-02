Tributes have been paid to a retired dental surgeon who died when he was hit by a car and carried on top of it for a mile.

The man, who can now be named as 89-year-old great grandfather Tom Wallace, “deserved a better end to his life than this”, his family said.

The incident on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent, happened at around 12.10pm on Monday December 29 and involved a grey Mercedes estate.

Mr Wallace was found on Grange Road in the Medway town, a mile or more from where he may have been hit.

The car was found nearby and the two occupants fled on foot, Kent Police said.

In a tribute released through the force, Mr Wallace’s family said he was a “loved member of the community”.

