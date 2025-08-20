The government has announced a review of state pension age, which could see workers needing to continue for an extra four years.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said Labour is set to revive the pensions commission to provide recommendations for how to boost retirement income from 2027.

She is looking to take action with 45 per cent of working-age adults currently putting nothing into their pensions, with tomorrow’s OAPs forecast to be less well-off than today’s.

The pension age was already set to increase, but it was reported this week that Ms Kendall could seek to set it as a new high watermark of 70.

This might become a reality, according to reports, if the government decides to link the retirement age to life expectancy.

One quarter of the British population is set to be at least 65 come 2050.

The government has not confirmed that it will put the age up to 70, although this has already been done in Denmark - which has Europe’s oldest retirement age.

We’ve taken a look at the current retirement landscape, what it means for you and when you might expect to retire.

