Tory plans to introduce a two-child limit to the Scottish child payment have been branded "cruel" and "arbitrary".

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay announced the move as he published a paper on his party's social security policies ahead of May's election.

Under the plans, the £27.15 weekly payment would only be available to the first two children in a family - a change he described as "fair, reasonable and necessary".

And he wouldn't rule out the return of the "rape clause" as part of the changes - if the Tories were to win the Holyrood election.

Claiming Scotland's "bloated benefits bill is unaffordable", he argued that allowing families to claim the payment for all their children has enabled some parents to reduce their hours at work, "or even quit work altogether", and the cap would act as an incentive to work.

The benefit, which is only available in Scotland, has been praised by poverty charities since its inception and looks set to be expanded to provide £40 a week to families with children under one from April.

The Tory plans echo a similar measure put in place at Westminster when the party was in power which limited the amount people could claim for their children through Universal Credit.

Keir Starmer's Labour Government announced that cap would be scrapped from April.

The Tories also said that regular re-assessments should be introduced for those on Adult Disability Payment, and for those claiming because of a mental health issue such as anxiety, Mr Findlay said they would have to provide a medical diagnosis and proof the condition was creating the person extra costs in their life.

Such a change, he claimed, could said £1billion a year.

He said: "Our country is blessed to have a social security system that helps people in genuine need, but the benefits bill has spiralled out of control under the SNP.

"We are the only party being straight with the paying public by saying that Scotland's bloated benefits bill is unaffordable, unfair and unsustainable."

He added there is "worrying new evidence" showing many of those receiving the Scottish child payment "work less or even quit work altogether because they're financially better off by claiming this SNP benefit".

"With costs of the Scottish child payment set to hit over half a billion pounds in coming years, we believe the time has come to limit the benefit to a couple's first two children."

But Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville - who is responsible for the devolved benefits agency - hit out at the plans.

"This is a cruel, arbitrary policy proposal that is directly opposed by the Scottish Government," she said.

"This would pull children into poverty and limit the prospects of future generations through no fault of their own.

"The Scottish child payment is benefiting around 322,000 children, while keeping around 40,000 children out of poverty this year.

"It is unconscionable to me that some should now be punished for circumstances beyond their control.

"We see social security as a vital investment in people, a human right, and a public service that anyone may rely upon throughout their lives - we are committed to this approach.

"That's why the draft Scottish Budget pledges a premium top-up to the Scottish child payment for eligible parents with children under one, benefiting around 12,000 children, while delivering the strongest cost-of-living package in the UK."

Ms Somerville was joined in her criticism by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, whose associate director for Scotland Chris Birt said the Tory proposals would "cause avoidable hardship".

He added: "When it was applied at a UK level, the main impact of the two-child limit was to force children into poverty as a result of them having brothers and sisters. Introducing it in Scotland for the Scottish child payment would cause avoidable hardship.

"It remains a shocking fact that almost half of children in Scotland in poverty currently live in a household with three or more children, and as things stand we are not going to meet our child poverty reduction targets.

"Social security and support for work must not be seen as competing policies, and treating them as such has failed to reduce poverty over recent years."

The pledge to cap the Scottish child payment to two children is part of what Mr Findlay hailed as a "bold new social security paper".

And Billy Watson, Chief Executive of SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health), said: “Social security saves lives and promotes independence. It enables people to be part of their communities and is an investment in Scotland’s collective wellbeing. It is right that it is based on need, not diagnosis.

“Singling out people with mental health problems for harsher treatment is discrimination. It betrays a lack of understanding of mental health conditions and the profound impact these can have on people’s lives, as well as encouraging stigma and perpetuating false narratives.

“The mental health system is already creaking under the weight of demand. We need more investment in mental health support, not less. And we need a discourse which is based on dignity and respect, not belittling the health and wellbeing of others.”

Claiming that spending on benefits in Scotland will be "almost £10 billion" a year by the end of this decade, the paper declared: "The SNP are spending too much on benefits, taking too much from taxpayers - and disincentivising work."