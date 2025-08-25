Five journalists are among 20 people killed in an Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza.

The number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday has risen to at least 20 people, Palestinian health officials said.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, one of the journalists killed in the strikes according to the officials, was a contractor for Reuters.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded.

Al Jazeera photojournalist Mohammed Salama was killed, the publication confirmed.

Moaz Abu Taha, a journalist with NBC Network, and journalist Mariam Dagga were also killed in the attack.

The Associated Press said they are "shocked and saddened" to learn of the death of visual journalist Ms Dagga.

In a statement they said: "Mariam regularly based herself at the hospital for coverage. Her recent work included strong stories of starving and malnourished children in Gaza.

"She freelanced for the AP and other news outlets. We are doing everything we can to keep our journalists in Gaza safe as they continue to provide crucial eyewitness reporting in difficult and dangerous conditions."

