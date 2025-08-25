Journalists among 20 killed in Israeli 'double tap' strikes on Gaza hospital, as IDF promises investigation
Five journalists are among 20 people killed in an Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza.
The number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday has risen to at least 20 people, Palestinian health officials said.
Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, one of the journalists killed in the strikes according to the officials, was a contractor for Reuters.
Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded.
Al Jazeera photojournalist Mohammed Salama was killed, the publication confirmed.
Moaz Abu Taha, a journalist with NBC Network, and journalist Mariam Dagga were also killed in the attack.
The Associated Press said they are "shocked and saddened" to learn of the death of visual journalist Ms Dagga.
In a statement they said: "Mariam regularly based herself at the hospital for coverage. Her recent work included strong stories of starving and malnourished children in Gaza.
"She freelanced for the AP and other news outlets. We are doing everything we can to keep our journalists in Gaza safe as they continue to provide crucial eyewitness reporting in difficult and dangerous conditions."
The health ministry says there have been two strikes. According to Reuters, witnesses said the second strike took place after rescue workers, journalists and other people had rushed to the site of the initial attack on Nasser Hospital.
The Reuters live video feed from the hospital, which was operated by Masri, suddenly shut down at the moment of the initial strike, Reuters footage showed.
A Reuters spokesperson said: "We are devastated to learn that cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for Reuters, was killed this morning in Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza.
"Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist whose work had been occasionally published by Reuters, was also killed, and photographer Hatem Khaled, a Reuters contractor, was wounded.
"We send our deep condolences and thoughts to Hussam’s and Moaz’s families and loved ones and will support them as best we can.
"We have asked authorities in Gaza and Israel to help us get urgent medical assistance for Hatem.
"We are also seeking more information from Israeli authorities about these latest strikes."
The Israeli Defence Force released a statement saying: "Earlier today (Monday), IDF troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
"The Chief of the General Staff instructed to conduct an initial inquiry as soon as possible.
"The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such.
"The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops."