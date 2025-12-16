Killers of probation and prison officers could face whole-life orders under plans announced by the Justice Secretary in a bid to deter revenge attacks.

David Lammy said the scope for the sentence, which means a prisoner can never be released from jail, will be widened in the wake of the murder of former prison officer Lenny Scott last year.

The father-of-three was shot dead by armed robber Elias Morgan for seizing an illicit phone from his jail cell years earlier while working at HMP Altcourse in Merseyside.

The criminal was jailed for life with a minimum term of 45 years before being eligible for parole in September this year.

Whole-life orders can already be handed down to those who target prison or police officers currently in their roles, but the law change will cover those off-duty or who are no longer serving.

Mr Lammy said on Tuesday: "I'd like to pay tribute to Lenny Scott, who was a dedicated prison officer and much-loved family man.

"In 2020, he seized an illicit mobile phone from a prisoner who took revenge four years later by taking his life in broad daylight.

"Perpetrators of heinous killings like these must feel the full force of the law. I can announce today that we will broaden the starting point for whole-life orders to include murders connected to the current or former duties of a police, prison or probation officers.

"It is the latest step this Government is taking to keep our hard-working prison and probation staff safe."

The announcement was welcomed by shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.