The Government is tabling an amendment which would legally require companies to take down abusive content within 48 hours

"Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, and I will not rest until it is rooted out". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Technology firms are being put 'on notice' as Sir Keir Starmer vowed his Government will change the law to order them to remove "revenge porn" within 48 hours of it being reported.

The Prime Minister said it is the latest step being taken in the “21st century battle against violence against women and girls” online. The Government is tabling an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, which would legally require companies to take down abusive content within the stated timeframe. If they fail to do so, they would face large fines or have their services blocked in the UK. Sir Keir said: "As director of public prosecutions, I saw first-hand the unimaginable, often lifelong pain and trauma violence against women and girls causes. "As Prime Minister, I will leave no stone unturned in the fight to protect women from violence and abuse. Read More: Social media ban for under 16s 'within months', Starmer says as he announces online safety crackdown Read More: Porn site fined £800,000 for failing to introduce age checks

The Government has also recently vowed to close legal loopholes which have allowed chatbots to create deepfake nude images, and is planning further curbs on social media. Picture: Alamy

"The online world is the front line of the 21st century battle against violence against women and girls. That's why my government is taking urgent action: against chatbots and 'nudification' tools. "Today we are going further, putting companies on notice so that any non-consensual image is taken down in under 48 hours. "Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, and I will not rest until it is rooted out." The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (Dsit), said the Government wants to ensure victims only need to report an image once for it to be removed across multiple platforms, and automatically deleted if there is a new upload. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the days of tech firms "having a free pass are over". She said: "No woman should have to chase platform after platform, waiting days for an image to come down. Under this government, you report once and you're protected everywhere.

The Government wants to ensure victims only need to report an image once for it to be removed across multiple platforms, and automatically deleted if there is a new upload. Picture: Alamy