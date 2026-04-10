Tech bosses could be held personally liable if their platforms fail to remove intimate images of people shared without their consent.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Too many women have had their lives shattered by having their intimate images shared online without consent.

The Government has tabled an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill to this effect, which will be debated in the House of Commons next week.

In new government plans, senior executives without a reasonable excuse could face imprisonment or a fine or both if their companies fail to comply with Ofcom’s enforcement decisions to remove con-consensual intimate images.

“This Government is uncompromising in our mission to protect women and girls online, and we have taken action to stop tech firms from publishing this abusive content.

“In February, we told platforms that they must remove reported non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours.

“Now we are going further by introducing measures meaning that senior tech executives could be criminally liable if their companies fail to act when required to do so by Ofcom.

“Protecting women and girls online is not optional, it is a responsibility that sits squarely with every tech company’s leadership.”

It comes as ministers also moves to ban online pornography depicting illegal sexual conduct between family members and adults roleplaying as children.

Possession and publication of porn showing incest between family members, and sex between step or foster relations where one person is pretending to be under 18, will be criminalised, the Government said.

The Ministry of Justice said “revolting online content” risks normalising child sexual abuse.

Publishing the banned material will carry a maximum penalty of between two and five years’ imprisonment, depending on the type of content.

The Government has already criminalised porn which shows women being choked after a review found such images are rife on websites and have helped to establish it as a sexual norm.

Minister for victims and tackling violence against girls Alex Davies-Jones said: “I’ve sadly heard far too many devastating stories from victims and I know we need change now.

“Tackling violence against women and girls within a decade will take every single one of us.

“We have been clear that vile online pornography has real-life consequences for all of us and I’d like to thank every brave campaigner who has worked with us to deliver this vital step.

“Today we are sending a powerful message: we will stamp out misogynistic and harmful content online and create a safer world.”