Police said they were keeping an open mind as to whether the shooting was gangland-related.

The scene in Eynort Street, Glasgow. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information after the attempted murder of a woman in Glasgow who was shot while lying in bed.

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The 27-year-old was reported injured at a property on Eynort Street, Lambhill, at about 11.45pm on November 16. Emergency services attended and the woman was rushed to hospital, where she is in a critical but stable condition. Police said she suffered serious injuries consistent with being shot by a firearm in what is being treated as a targeted attack Other members of her family were also present at the property at the time of the attack. Police said they were keeping an open mind as to whether the shooting was gangland-related. The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering up to £20,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Read more: Manhunt after woman shot in Glasgow - as cops say attack was 'targeted' Read more: Former police officer jailed for sending sexual messages to girl, 14, he met on duty

Crimstoppers is offering a £20,000 reward. Picture: Eduardo Blanco/Alamy

The reward is available for three months and will expire on Saturday February 20, 2027. Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for a reward. Police revisited the area of the shooting on Monday and held a high-visibility “stop and talk” operation, in which they spoke to about 100 people. Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch, from the major investigation team, said: “I’d like to express my thanks to Crimestoppers for this reward. “We know people may be reluctant to talk to the police, but the charity is independent and can pass this anonymous information to us to allow officers to fully investigate and take action. “Please contact Crimestoppers if you think you can help. “Our operation today was productive and we are now following up on all the information we received. “I’d like to thank residents for their continued support and patience as our inquiries progress.”

Police said a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander was seen in the area of Eynort Street at about the time of the incident, and they were keen to speak to anyone who may have seen it. They received a report of a similar car ablaze in Easterhill Street, Glasgow, at about 3.30am on Thursday, in what is being treated as a wilful fire. Police said a forensic examination of the vehicle was being carried out and inquiries were continuing to establish if it was linked to the attempted murder. Ms McCulloch said: “We would urge anyone with information on this car, or anyone with dash cam, doorbell footage or personal footage to review it and get in touch with officers or contact Crimestoppers. “Please be assured we are doing all we can to track down whoever is responsible for this despicable act. “I would again urge those with information to look to their conscience and contact us, or pass what they know on anonymously. “Don’t continue to protect someone who is capable of shooting a young woman in her bed at night.”