Rose Johnston, 68, was found with a blunt force head injury at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on October 4. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Alex Storey

A £20,000 reward is being offered to the public to help find the killer of a grandmother who was found dead in her home.

Rose Johnston, 68, died after sustaining a blunt-force head injury at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Saturday October 4, just after 12.30pm. Merseyside Police are now urging for new information to help with their investigation and say detectives are "keeping an open mind" about what happened. Officers have carried out CCTV, door-to-door, forensic, and witness enquiries but so far have not been able to trace any successful leads. Read more: Boy, 15, stabbed to death is named and pictured as family pay tribute to 'loving son' with 'cheeky smile' Read more: Charlie Kirk murder suspect 'smirks' as he appears in court for first time in person

Crimestoppers are now offering a £20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder. Merseyside Police detective chief inspector Catherine Walsh said: "Someone must have answers and I urge them to come forward and speak to us. "Rose was a loving and caring mum and grandma, and her family are absolutely devastated by what’s happened. "I'’s absolutely vital that we get the answers to understand what has happened to Rose." The force is appealing for information from anyone who saw her, or anyone acting suspiciously, in the area of her home on Ancroft Road between October 3, when she was last seen in the early hours, and the following day. In a tribute released following her death, her family described Mrs Johnston, an adult education tutor who volunteered with people with special educational needs, as 'kind, caring, compassionate, friendly, unassuming and gentle." The family said: "We just can’t understand who would want to hurt her this way."