A reward of up to £3,000 is being offered for information leading to any arrest and conviction after a monkey was abandoned on a London bus.

Animal charity Peta is offering the reward in a bid to find whoever abandoned her.

Oyster has been checked by a vet and rehomed at a sanctuary.

When the bus driver pushed the bag out of the way, the monkey – since named Oyster – started “chirping and jumping”.

A mother had been unable to move her buggy down the bus aisle because a laundry bag was sticking out of the luggage bay.

The female common marmoset was discovered on a 302 bus waiting in Kensal Rise, north-west London, on Friday.

Peta vice-president of programmes Elisa Allen said: “We’re calling on anyone with information about this case to come forward so that whoever abandoned Oyster can be held accountable before endangering anyone else.

“Abandoning an animal is an extraordinary betrayal.

"This monkey deserved care and protection, not to be discarded like rubbish.”

It is feared to be the “first of many” abandonments after April’s new legislation mandated that all primates kept in England are licensed, the RSPCA said.

RSPCA London Chief Inspector Clare Dew said at the time of Oyster's discovery: “In a twist of fate, a sanctuary had been working with us to find a suitable female marmoset to introduce to a lone male they were caring for.

“We were hoping to transfer one from the north of England but, when that fell through just a few hours before Oyster was rescued, it looked like destiny that Oyster was supposed to go there.

“She’s settled in really well over the weekend, and is eating well, so hopefully she’ll be able to meet her new friend soon.

"If she isn’t claimed, then she’ll remain there with experienced keepers, a wonderful enclosure and company.”