£10,000 reward offered in hunt for sex attacker wanted over string of offences
Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Crimestoppers.
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A £10,000 reward is being offered as part of efforts to catch a man wanted in relation to several serious sexual assaults committed against sex workers in Nottingham.
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The independent Crimestoppers charity is appealing for information about attacks which took place at different times of day between October 2025 and September this year.
Two of the reports were from victims and two came from members of the public, and a police investigation has identified a further five potential assaults including allegations of rape and attempted rape.
In a statement issued alongside video and a still image of a man police wish to identify, the charity said: “We at Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given directly to us, 100% anonymously, that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted over numerous serious sexual assaults against sex workers in the Arboretum area of Nottingham.
“We’re asking anyone who recognises the man pictured, and shown in the video below, or knows where he is, to share what they know completely anonymously, without giving their name or any personal details.”
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Lydia Patsalides, the charity’s East Midlands regional manager, said: “Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by reminding people of our unique anonymous service and by offering the reward to encourage anyone who won’t speak to the police to contact us completely anonymously.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe, and sex workers deserve the same protection and access to justice as anyone else.
“These are extremely serious allegations, and someone may recognise the man pictured or know where he can be found.
“We understand that speaking up can feel difficult, particularly if you fear repercussions or do not want to speak to the police.
“We are an independent charity, and we offer another option.
“Share with Crimestoppers what you know without giving your name or any personal details and we’ll pass it on for you.”