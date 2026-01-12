Isabella Tree, who owns Knepp with her husband Charlie Burrell, said they had “absolutely no idea” they would see such increases in nature when they began the project

A flagship rewilding project has seen an explosion in wildlife since it began, with bird numbers increasing tenfold in the past two decades, monitoring shows. Picture: Charlie Burrell/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A 20-year ecological review at Knepp in West Sussex shows soaring numbers of red-listed birds such as nightingales, while the variety of butterfly species has doubled on parts of the estate and the abundance of dragonflies and damselflies has risen by nearly 900 per cent. Isabella Tree, who owns Knepp with her husband Charlie Burrell, said they had "absolutely no idea" they would see such increases in nature when they began the project. And it showed nature reserves could be much more ambitious about how much wildlife they could support, she said. The couple halted conventional farming on their estate in 2000 and embarked on "rewilding" the estate. This has involved restoring natural processes using animals including longhorn cattle, red and fallow deer, Exmoor ponies and pigs, whose grazing and foraging have helped create a mosaic of scrub, disturbed ground, grassland and wood pasture which provides habitat for a wealth of species.

A 20-year ecological review at Knepp in West Sussex shows soaring numbers of red-listed birds such as nightingales, while the variety of butterfly species has doubled on parts of the estate. Picture: Charlie Burrell/PA Wire

There is also woodland, the river has been “rewiggled” to a more natural state, beavers in an enclosure have turned a small stream into wetlands, and a reintroduction project has brought white storks back to the landscape. Knepp has become a leading light for other rewilding projects that have since sprung up across Britain. Now the latest ecological surveys show just how much wildlife has increased over two decades, compared to initial baseline surveys conducted in 2005 and 2007. Monitoring reveals a 916 per cent increase in the number of breeding birds in the southern part of the estate since an initial breeding bird survey in 2007. And the number of different species has more than doubled, with a 132 per cent rise in species richness. Ecologists recorded a peak count of 55 individual birds from 22 species on a transect set up the southern block of the estate in a survey in 2007, but this soared to 559 individuals of 51 species along the same route in 2025. Knepp now has around 27 species of “conservation concern” breeding on site, included 12 red-listed birds. These include nightingales, which have seen numbers of singing males reaching 62 in 2025, up from just nine in 1999, as they benefited from the increase in scrubland and wood pasture – including 96 hectares (237 acres) of new scrub habitat in the southern part of the estate.

Longhorns and White Storks on the Knepp Estate in West Sussex. Picture: Charlie Burrell/PA Wire

Knepp is estimated to hold around 1 per cent of the entire UK population, ecologists said. Highly threatened turtle doves have also increased from two singing males in a 2008 survey to 22 in 2024, and 14 in 2025, the monitoring shows. Meanwhile, common whitethroats have seen numbers increase by 2,200 per cent between 2007 and 2025 in the southern block of the estate, while lesser whitethroats are up 1,000 per cent, chiffchaffs up 1,150 per cent and wren numbers are up 500 per cent. Ecologist Fleur Dobner said the “biodiversity uplift is huge”, both in terms of variety of species, but also the numbers of individuals of each species, primarily due to the change in habitat. “We’ve gone from a very open monoculture landscape to a real mosaic of parkland, scrubland, billowing hedgerows, open glades, rides and grassland. “It’s a positive trajectory and it’s increasing still, year-on-year, we’re getting higher and higher numbers of what we’re recording,” she said. There has also been a 107 per cent increase in the number of species of butterflies recorded in the middle and northern parts of the estate, which features more open grassland habitats.

Tamworth pigs on the Knepp Estate in West Sussex. Picture: Charlie Burrell/PA Wire