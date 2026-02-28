The Iranian monarchy was abolished and the royal family overthrown by the Iranian Revolution led by Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979

Iranian opposition leader and son of the last shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi holds a press conference in Paris on june 23, 2025. Picture: JOEL SAGET / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The son of the last Iranian Shah has said Ayatollah Khamenei has been "erased from the face of history" following reports of the death of the Supreme Leader.

Reza Pahlavi took to X to issue a statement in the wake of US President Donald Trump confirming reports that the Ayatollah was killed during a joint "combat operation" on Saturday. He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached its end and "will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history". The Iranian monarchy was abolished and the royal family overthrown by the Iranian Revolution led by Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979. Mr Pahlavi named himself the Shah of Iran after his father, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, died in exile in 1980.

People wave Iranian and US flags alongside a photo of Iranian political activist Reza Pahlavi during a rally expressing support for US and Israeli military action against Iran's Islamic Republic government on February 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Picture: Amid FARAHI / AFP via Getty Images

He wrote on X: "Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran’s bravest sons and daughters, has been erased from the face of history. "With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history. "Any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to fail from the outset. Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well. "To the military, law enforcement, and security forces: any effort to preserve a collapsing regime will fail. This is your final opportunity to join the nation, to help ensure Iran’s stable transition to a free and prosperous future, and to take part in building that future. "The death of the criminal Khamenei, though it does not avenge the blood that has been spilled, may serve as a balm for the wounded hearts of the grieving fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters, and the families of those who gave their lives in Iran’s Lion and Sun National Revolution."

Iranian protesters hold Iranian flags during the march in Whitehall. Members of the Iranian diaspora marched through central London from Downing Street to the Iranian Embassy. Picture: Andrea Domeniconi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images