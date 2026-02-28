Son of last Iranian Shah says Islamic Republic will be 'consigned to the dustbin of history'
The Iranian monarchy was abolished and the royal family overthrown by the Iranian Revolution led by Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979
The son of the last Iranian Shah has said Ayatollah Khamenei has been "erased from the face of history" following reports of the death of the Supreme Leader.
Reza Pahlavi took to X to issue a statement in the wake of US President Donald Trump confirming reports that the Ayatollah was killed during a joint "combat operation" on Saturday.
He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached its end and "will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history".
Mr Pahlavi named himself the Shah of Iran after his father, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, died in exile in 1980.
He wrote on X: "Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran’s bravest sons and daughters, has been erased from the face of history.
"With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history.
"Any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to fail from the outset. Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well.
"To the military, law enforcement, and security forces: any effort to preserve a collapsing regime will fail. This is your final opportunity to join the nation, to help ensure Iran’s stable transition to a free and prosperous future, and to take part in building that future.
"The death of the criminal Khamenei, though it does not avenge the blood that has been spilled, may serve as a balm for the wounded hearts of the grieving fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters, and the families of those who gave their lives in Iran’s Lion and Sun National Revolution."
Protestors gathered outside Downing Street on Saturday, with many holding placards displaying photographs of the exiled crown prince before marching through Whitehall.
The demonstration had been organised before US and Israeli forces carried out a series of strikes on Tehran and other cities on Saturday morning, claiming they were conducting a “pre-emptive” action and calling for Iranians to overthrow the regime.
At the rally, organisers led call-and-response chants of: “What do we want?… Regime change”; and: “Who do we want?… Reza Pahlavi”.
Many waved an Iranian flag, and several held signs proclaiming Pahlavi to be the rightful leader of the country, one of which read: “This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return.”
Another protest was also held in London on Saturday, people were carrying banners of the Ayatollah demanding an end to "Trump's wars".
The Telegraph reported that crowds of activists gathered to condemn the missile strikes on the capital of Tehran and other targets across the nation.
Signs bearing portraits of the Ayatollah Khamenei were carried by some with the slogan, "Choose the Right Side of History".
Others said: "Stop Trump's Wars" and "No War on Ira"', while some flew the country's tricolour flag, bearing the regime's Islamic emblem.
Mr Pahlavi used his statement on X to urge Iranians to "remain vigilant and prepared."
This may be the beginning of our great national celebration, but it is not the end of the road," he said.
"Remain vigilant and prepared. The time for a widespread and decisive presence in the streets is very near.
"Together, united and steadfast, we will bring about the final victory, and we will celebrate Iran’s freedom across our beloved homeland.
"Long live Iran."