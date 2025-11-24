Passages of Robert F Kennedy (RFK) Jr’s erotic poetry that he 'sent to his lover' have been leaked online.

“I can’t say there weren’t any signs. I did find it odd that Olivia was simultaneously reading Robert Greene’s The Art of Seduction and Maureen Callahan’s Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed,” he added.

The fuming ex claimed there were many other poems that were “too explicit” to be published online.

“I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth... I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love,” one passage allegedly read.

Ryan Lizza, 51, her jilted former fiancé, has now published the poetry online in a furious act of vengeance.

Donald Trump’s health chief allegedly sent the spicy verses to Olivia Nuzzi, 32, a former New York Magazine journalist.

Mr Lizza said he went public with the poems to tackle “a campaign of misinformation” by his former fiancée, who denies having an affair with RFK Jr.

He said: “I wish I hadn’t been put in this position, that I didn’t have to write about any of this, that I didn’t have to subject myself or my loved ones to embarrassment and further loss of privacy.”

Ms Nuzzi is alleged to have begun an affair with Mr Kennedy during her coverage of his 2023 presidential campaign as an independent candidate, which he eventually gave up.

She has admitted having an “emotional relationship” with him but has argued it did not impact her reporting of his campaign.

New York Magazine put her on leave when details of the alleged affair emerged.

It is the second time this week RFK Jr, known for his controversial and sometimes bizarre conspiracy theories, has been publicly criticised this week.

The US Health Secretary, 71, was slammed by his relative with terminal cancer, Tatiana Schlossberg, as she claimed his health reforms have made life worse for patients like her.

Ms Schlossberg, a granddaughter of John F Kennedy, revealed she was diagnosed with terminal blood cancer and has less than a year to live.

She blasted her mother’s cousin for cutting funding and fuelling vaccine scepticism in his role as health chief.

“I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government,” she wrote.

RFK Jr has falsely claimed that “autism comes from vaccines” - just one of his controversial theories. He has also claimed he has a worm in his brain, and that he has sawed off the head of a whale.

He also revealed last year that he once picked up a bear cub that had been hit by a car, and then put it in his boot before driving it to New York and dumping it in Central Park.