Roberta Esposito has been identified as the killer. Picture: Facebook

A gunman who shot and killed a woman and her child at a high school ice hockey match in Rhode Island has been identified.

At least two people, including a young girl, were killed after the shooter opened fire during an ice hockey match in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday. The killer, thought to be the father of one of the ice hockey players, is believed to be 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who went by the name Roberta and reportedly identified as a woman. It comes as harrowing footage of hockey players desperately attempting to escape the ice rink was shared online. Read more: Killer behind Canadian school shooting pictured for first time since gunning down eight and injuring dozens

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that the shooting appears to be a result of a family dispute. She said: “We have identified the person, the suspect, by a birth name, the birth name was Robert Dorgan,” Ms Goncalves said. “We have also learned that the person does go by the name of Roberta and also uses the last name of Esposito.” "We're putting all the pieces together. It appears [the suspect is dead] from a self-inflicted gun wound," the police chief added. According to reports in the US, the attack appears to be a domestic violence incident, with the Dorgan targeting members of their own family.

The killer is believed to be the parent of one of the hockey players. Picture: Facebook