Gunman who 'shot ex-wife and kids' at hockey game is identified - as video shows players fleeing inside ice rink
Police have confirmed that three people are dead following the shooting in Pawtucket
A gunman who shot and killed a woman and her child at a high school ice hockey match in Rhode Island has been identified.
At least two people, including a young girl, were killed after the shooter opened fire during an ice hockey match in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday.
The killer, thought to be the father of one of the ice hockey players, is believed to be 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who went by the name Roberta and reportedly identified as a woman.
It comes as harrowing footage of hockey players desperately attempting to escape the ice rink was shared online.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that the shooting appears to be a result of a family dispute.
She said: “We have identified the person, the suspect, by a birth name, the birth name was Robert Dorgan,” Ms Goncalves said.
“We have also learned that the person does go by the name of Roberta and also uses the last name of Esposito.”
"We're putting all the pieces together. It appears [the suspect is dead] from a self-inflicted gun wound," the police chief added.
According to reports in the US, the attack appears to be a domestic violence incident, with the Dorgan targeting members of their own family.
The suspect is believed to have killed their ex-wife in the shooting, CNN reports.
A police source told the outlet: “It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute.”
A separate source told Fox News that the suspect opened fire on their wife and their three children before turning the gun on himself.
A young girl died on the scene while another passed away in hosptial later on Monday.
A hero father reportedly wrestled the gun out of the shooter's hand during the attack, but the killer quickly pulled out another weapon and continued their rampage.
“I was tucked in the corner here at the rink taking photos,” local photographer Chip DeLorenzo told The Providence Journal.
“All of a sudden, I mean, the typical, you hear multiple firecrackers going off, loud.
“And I didn’t count them, but probably seven or eight shots, maybe more.
“People obviously just like started screaming and freaking out. And as soon as I heard that and I saw the reaction, I realized it wasn’t firecrackers.”
The shooting took place at the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket while a "senior night" ice hockey event was taking place.
State Congresswoman, Representative Cherie Cruz, told CBS News that the event saw students from several schools compete.
Providence Country Day School and the Coventry Public Schools district both confirmed that all of their students were safe and had been accounted for.
Kevin Folan, the head of schools at Providence Country Day, said in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened by the shooting at today's hockey game. We can confirm that the PCD students, parents, and staff that were present are safe at this time."
Folan said: "We will communicate any further updates to the PCD community directly and support services will be available to students, families, and staff who may need them."