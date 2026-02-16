Two people have been killed after a shooter opened fire during a high school ice hockey match in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

"We're putting all the pieces together. It appears [the suspect is dead] from a self-inflicted gun wound," the police chief said.

She also confirmed that the shooter is dead.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that the shooting on Monday appears to be a result of a family dispute.

The police chief for the city in the northeastern US state confirmed that the victims were both adults and three others are in critical condition.

We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as @RIStatePolice who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved.

The shooting took place at the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket while a "senior night" ice hockey event was taking place.

State Congresswoman, Representative Cherie Cruz, told CBS News that the event on Monday saw students from several schools compete.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a Facebook post that he and Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien are monitoring the incident and that state police are working with local law enforcement.

"I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," McKee said.

Providence Country Day School and the Coventry Public Schools district both confirmed that all of their students were safe and had been accounted for.

Kevin Folan, the head of schools at Providence Country Day, said in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened by the shooting at today's hockey game. We can confirm that the PCD students, parents, and staff that were present are safe at this time."

Folan said: "We will communicate any further updates to the PCD community directly and support services will be available to students, families, and staff who may need them."

In an email to the Coventry Public Schools community, Superintendent Don Cowart said all of their students "have been accounted for and are safe."

"An officer from the Coventry Police Department is on scene and remains with our students," Cowart said. "Staff are also with the team, and we are continuing to monitor the situation while reunification plans are coordinated."