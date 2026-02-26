Third victim dies after killer targets family members in Rhode Island hockey match shooting
Killer Robert Dorgan, 56, opened fire on spectators including members of his own family during a 16 high school hockey game
A third victim has died after an attacker opened fire on their own family members at a high school ice hockey match in Rhode Island last week.
Gerald Dorgan, 75, spent days in hospital critically injured following the shooting in Pawtucket on February 16.
Donald Grebien, the mayor of Pawtucket, announced on Thursday that he was heartbroken yet another victim had died.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims’ family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic act of violence,” he said.
Gerald Dorgan was watching the family’s youngest child play in the match alongside his daughter Rhonda Dorgan, 52, and her son Aidan, 23. All three were killed in the attack.
Gerald's partner Linda and family friend Tom Geruso were critically injured during the shooting.
It was carried out by his former son-in-law, 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who went by the name Roberta and reportedly identified as a woman.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that the attack appeared to be the result of a family dispute.
Police said Dorgan targeted members of their own family, including their ex-wife Rhonda and their own son Aidan.
Dorgan’s estranged daughter Amanda Wallace-Hubbard was spared in the attack, which saw the killer turn the gun on themselves.
Ahead of the shooting, the killer posted on X that they were “to the right of Hitler” and made repeated references to “white power” on the platform.
Images show them with a bicep tattoo resembling the skull logo of the 3rd SS Panzer Division “Totenkopf” — the “Death’s Head Division” — of Nazi Germany, over the SS insignia.The shooting took place at the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket while a "senior night" ice hockey event was taking place.
Harrowing footage of hockey players desperately attempting to escape the ice rink was shared online in the days after the tragedy.
A hero father reportedly wrestled the gun out of the shooter's hand during the attack, but the killer quickly pulled out another weapon and continued their rampage.
“I was tucked in the corner here at the rink taking photos,” local photographer Chip DeLorenzo told The Providence Journal.“All of a sudden, I mean, the typical, you hear multiple firecrackers going off, loud.
“And I didn’t count them, but probably seven or eight shots, maybe more.
“People obviously just like started screaming and freaking out. And as soon as I heard that and I saw the reaction, I realized it wasn’t firecrackers.”
Kevin Folan, the head of schools at Providence Country Day, said in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened by the shooting at today's hockey game. We can confirm that the PCD students, parents, and staff that were present are safe at this time."
Folan said: "We will communicate any further updates to the PCD community directly and support services will be available to students, families, and staff who may need them."